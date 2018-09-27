news

Liisa Oviir elected chair of party finance watchdog ERJK

Liisa Oviir (SDE).
Liisa Oviir (SDE). Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
The Estonian Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) on Thursday elected Liisa Oviir (SDE) its new chairwoman.

According to ERR's information, Oviir beat out her opponent, Kaarel Tarand, five to four.

The ERJK has nine members: Oviir, Tarand, Vello Andres Pettai, Airi Mikli, Tõnis Mölder, Helen Hääl, Väino Linde, Paul Puustusmaa and Anne Hansberg.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) parliamentary group decided in August to recall ERJK chairman Ardo Ojasalu from the committee, as it was revealed that Korruptsiooniradar ("Corruption Radar"), the NGO he chaired, was receiving €5,000 per month from the Free Party, half of which was paid out as Ojasalu's salary.

The SDE had chosen Ojasalu as its representative in the ERJK in 2011, when the committee was established. In 2017, Ojasalu quit the SDE.

The party replaced him in the watchdog group with Liisa Oviir.

Oviir was forced to leave the Riigikogu when party mate Urve Palo resigned as Minister of Information Technology and Infrastructure this summer and returned to the Riigikogu; Oviir was Palo's alternate member.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Editor: Aili Vahtla


Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) and Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (Pro Patria) at Thursday's government press conference criticised an idea proposed by opposition Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas to eliminate the social tax in Estonia.

