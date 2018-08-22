SDE replaces Ojasalu with Oviir in party financing watchdog group

The board of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has named Liisa Oviir its new representative on the Estonian Supervisory Committee on party Financing (ERJK), replacing Ardo Ojasalu in the post.

According to SDE Secretary General Kalvi Kõva, the party was left without a representative on the committee after Ojasalu left the SDE last autumn.

"As he has been working for the Free Party for some time now, the party board decided to appoint a new member to the committee," Kõva said.

Oviir left the Riigikogu on Wednesday as Urve Palo returned following her resignation as Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology. By law, a member of the ERJK cannot simultaneously serve as MP or minister.

In connection with Oviir leaving the Riigikogu, the SDE parliamentary group on Wednesday elected Kõva its new deputy chairman.

Ojasalu has recently been the target of criticism as in addition to chairing the ERJK, he is also head of the nonprofit Korruptsiooniradar (Corruption Radar), an initiative financed by the Free Party.