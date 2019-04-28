Greens retain Zuzu Izmailova as leader

A convention of the Estonian Greens party decided on Saturday that the current chairperson and the governing board of the party will continue in their respective jobs.

The party met in the Telliskivi district of Tallinn, to vote on party leader and the composition of their extended board and other elected bodies, BNS reports.

In fact, if a vote had passed on an amend to party regulations, the Greens could have ended up with two leaders, which the party said was in line with practice in other Green parties across Europe, but opted to defer the decision to September, with a work group tasked with drafting the changes.

In the running for leadership role was Evelin Ilves, who is also running for the party in the European elections in May, as is Zuzu Izmailova.

The party missed the 5 percent threshold needed for Riigikogu seats at the 3 March general election, polling 1.8 percent of the electorate (10,227 votes).