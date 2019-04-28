ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Greens retain Zuzu Izmailova as leader ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Green Party leader Züleyxa Izmailova.
Green Party leader Züleyxa Izmailova. Source: ERR
News

A convention of the Estonian Greens party decided on Saturday that the current chairperson and the governing board of the party will continue in their respective jobs.

The Green Party decided Saturday to retain their current leadership and board, meaning Züleyxa ('Zuzu') Izmailova stays on at the helm.

The party met in the Telliskivi district of Tallinn, to vote on party leader and the composition of their extended board and other elected bodies, BNS reports.

In fact, if a vote had passed on an amend to party regulations, the Greens could have ended up with two leaders, which the party said was in line with practice in other Green parties across Europe, but opted to defer the decision to September, with a work group tasked with drafting the changes.

In the running for leadership role was Evelin Ilves, who is also running for the party in the European elections in May, as is Zuzu Izmailova.

The party missed the 5 percent threshold needed for Riigikogu seats at the 3 March general election, polling 1.8 percent of the electorate (10,227 votes).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

evelin ilvesestonian greens2019 european electionszuz izmailova


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
26.04

Consumer regulator demands Aidu wind farm documentation by Monday

26.04

Tartu to scrap free parking for hybrid vehicles from 2021

26.04

Rescue Board: Haze caused by smoke from Russia, Belarus

25.04

Origins of bluish haze over southern and central Estonia not yet identified

25.04

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

25.04

Opposition members back presidential calls for graciousness in politics

25.04

Gallery: Prime minister thanks outgoing coalition, looks to future

25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

Opinion
27.04

ERR Head: Press freedoms at public broadcaster not under threat

27.04

Journalist: I wasn't fired, I left of my own free will

27.04

Green Party to choose one, or perhaps two, leaders Saturday

26.04

Almost 600 wildfires registered in Estonia this year

26.04

Cutting red tape to continue, promises incoming minister

Business
22.04

First quarter construction price index up 2% on year

21.04

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

19.04

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
09:53

Kontaveit into Stuttgart final without playing single semi-final point Updated

09:46

Greens retain Zuzu Izmailova as leader

27.04

ERR Head: Press freedoms at public broadcaster not under threat

27.04

Journalist: I wasn't fired, I left of my own free will

27.04

Green Party to choose one, or perhaps two, leaders Saturday

26.04

Almost 600 wildfires registered in Estonia this year

26.04

Cutting red tape to continue, promises incoming minister

26.04

Ott Tänak leads Rally Argentina going into weekend

26.04

Over 70 World War II-era shells found in eastern Estonia, disposed of

26.04

No Estonian MEPs in top 100 influential list

26.04

Consumer regulator demands Aidu wind farm documentation by Monday

26.04

Opinion: Linnar Priimägi on the political coming of age of Kersti Kaljulaid

26.04

Johannes Merilai to take over as head of prime minister's office

26.04

Taavi Rõivas: Fear keeping Isamaa in government

26.04

Tartu to scrap free parking for hybrid vehicles from 2021

26.04

Rescue Board: Haze caused by smoke from Russia, Belarus

26.04

Estonia exceeds 2020 EU goal with 80% employment rate in 2018

25.04

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart quarter finals

25.04

Origins of bluish haze over southern and central Estonia not yet identified

25.04

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: