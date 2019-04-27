Green Party to choose one, or perhaps two, leaders Saturday

The Estonian Green Party is convening Saturday, voting to appoint members both to organisational posts, to the party's leadership. A change to party regulations would see the party have potentially dual-leaders, if the amendment – which is to be the subject of a vote – passes.

Two candidates are confirmed running for leadership, BNS reports: Current incumbent Züleyxa (''Zuzu'') Izmailova, and Evelin Ilves, who ran for the party at the 3 March general election.

Should the party regulations amend come to pass, long-term member Marko Kaasik would also run for the other, Roman Republic-style joint role, reflecting standard practice in many sister parties across Europe.

Further nominations may be made at the convention, taking place at the Telliskivi Creative City (Loomelinnak) on Saturday.

"The family of European Greens have a tradition of electing two persons to the party leadership post at the same time – one man and one woman," Ms Izmailova said earlier.

Evelin Ilves. Source: ERR (Ülo Josing)

"Equality is not a one-way street, and this is worth remembering,'' she continued.

The party failed to win any seats at the general election in March, polling about 1.8 percent of the vote (a little over 10,000 votes). Estonian political parties are required to get at least five percent of the vote to get Riigikogu seats.

Six MEP spots are up for grabs on 26 May in Estonia; the Greens are running three candidates: Peep Mardiste joins Ms Izmailova and Ms Ilves on the list, with the latter in the number one spot.

Evelin Ilves, born in Tallinn, is a former first lady and was married to former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves (in office 2006-2016) down to 2015. Zuzu Izmailova is also from Tallinn and has worked as a journalist, becoming Green Party leader in 2017.