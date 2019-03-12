news

Centre, EKRE and Isamaa name their coalition negotiators ({{commentsTotal}})

News
L-R Mart Helme, Jüri Ratas and Helir-Valdor Seeder, leaders of EKRE, Centre and Isamaa respectively, meeting on Tuesday afternoon on Toompea.
L-R Mart Helme, Jüri Ratas and Helir-Valdor Seeder, leaders of EKRE, Centre and Isamaa respectively, meeting on Tuesday afternoon on Toompea. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have unveiled their representatives in the upcoming coalition talks with the Centre Party.

Isamaa is to be represented by party leader Helir-Valdor Seeder, former finance minister Sven Sester, party secretary general Priit Sibul and outgoing justice minister Urmas Reinsalu, the party announced on Tuesday afternoon.

EKRE's negotiators will be party leader Mart Helme, his son, Martin Helme, an MP, plus party board member Rene Kokk, with the fourth spot to be rotated amongst various representatives depending on the topic under discussion, the party said.

Centre, which was the party that extended the offer of talks to EKRE and Isamaa, is to be represented by party leader and outgoing prime minister Jüri Ratas, outgoing education minister Mailis Reps, city council leader Mikhail Kõlvart and party vice-chair Enn Eesmaa.

''I'm going to the table optimistically, but if things are to go smoothly, then all the parties will need to have a free hand in their choices," said Helir-Valdor Seeder on Monday.

A Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition would have between it 57 seats, comfortably above the required 51 seats necessary for a Riigikogu majority.

Siret Kotka-Repinski to replace Raimond Kaljulaid on Centre board

Meanwhile, Siret Kotka-Repinski is to take Raimond Kaljulaid's vacated Centre Party board spot, after the latter quit the role in the wake of the proposed EKRE talks. Ms Kotka-Repinski is an MP and leader of Centre's Lääne-Viru County branch.

Speaking about the impending talks, she added that parties must seek to stand up for their voters, hence her support for the coalition talks.

She added that whilst the prospect of talks with EKRE and Isamaa are contentious issues in the party, the best solution for being heard is sitting down together to discuss concerns.

"This is why Centre, too, must consider all options on whether and how it should meet the expectations that the voters have signaled with their vote, be these social or education issues, wage growth in Estonia, or security. Important goals can first and foremost be implemented within the government," she said, noting that the talks are at a consultative stage.

Jüri Ratas rejects claims Centre is in crisis

"Currently, none of the parties are able to implement their program alone. Thus, opportunities for cooperation must be sought, and preliminary consultations will show if and on what terms parties are willing to make concessions. The principle that each person in Estonia must be looked out for is, in any case, the most important thing and something we cannot abandon," she added.

Centre leader Jüri Ratas said earlier on Tuesday that rumours of a rupture in the party on the issue of talks with EKRE were exaggerated, adding that his main goal was not to hold on as prime minister and head of the government at all costs.

''Raimond Kaljulaid received great support in the Riigikogu elections in North Tallinn, but a large part of this support was based on Centre Party standpoints in general ... It is important that the Centre Party continues to be able to stand up for its principles. We cannot exclude the possibility of Centre being in opposition, but right now we are working towards building a coalition. As to the party breaking up, these are exaggerated rumours,'' he said.

Credence could be given to Mr Ratas' claims by the fact that Mikhail Kõlvart, who has been subject to EKRE attacks in the past and, like Raimond Kaljulaid voted against discussions with that party, is nonetheless one of Centre's negotiators.

The three party leaders, Mr Ratas, Mr Seeder and Mr Helme, also met on Tuesday afternoon.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekrecentre2019 riigikogu electionsisamaacoalition government in estonia2019 estonian parliamentary electionscoalition discussions


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
11.03

EKRE meeting to weigh up Centre coalition talks offer

11.03

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11.03

President Kaljulaid on working visit to US this week

10.03

We will reach our future goal of single-party government, says EKRE chief

10.03

Estonian finishes third in epic recreation of solo global yachting race

10.03

Anett Kontaveit through to Indian Wells third round

09.03

Fourteen general election complaints received

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
16:10

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

15:21

Kazakh ministry clears skier involved with Veerpalus, Alaver of doping

14:39

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia remains military threat to Estonia

14:16

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general Updated

13:27

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

Business
07.03

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

07.03

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

07.03

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

07.03

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

07.03

February consumer price index up 2% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:16

Centre, EKRE and Isamaa name their coalition negotiators

16:42

Estonia's 12th e-dictation exercise to take place on Thursday morning

16:10

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

15:21

Kazakh ministry clears skier involved with Veerpalus, Alaver of doping

14:39

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia remains military threat to Estonia

14:16

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general Updated

13:27

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

12:35

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre board over party talks with EKRE Updated

10:11

Kõlvart on EKRE's views: We cannot govern with their approach

09:14

Fate of Estonia's seventh elected MEP to depend on Brexit

09:06

EKRE and Isamaa agree to Centre talks, SDE open to Reform cooperation

11.03

Ski trainer Alaver released after prosecutor office doping probe detention Updated

11.03

Sig Sauer sees second arms procurement appeal overturned

11.03

Opinion: Centre should be happy things didn't go worse in Ida-Viru County

11.03

Centre leader: EKRE talks no walk in the park

11.03

'Laulupidu 2069' contest seeking drawings of Song Festival of the Future

11.03

EKRE meeting to weigh up Centre coalition talks offer

11.03

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

11.03

Centre board announces decision to begin coalition talks with Isamaa, EKRE

11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: