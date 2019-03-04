Reform enters talks with SDE, Isamaa, Centre

As expected, the board of the election-winning Reform Party has decided to meet with Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party as well as the Centre Party within the next few days in order to discuss possible cooperation.

"Based on the results of the election, the Reform Party has two opportunities to form a government coalition — either together with Isamaa and the SDE or together with the Centre Party," said Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas. "We want to start off by consulting with our potential coalition partners."

In addition to Ms Kallas, the Reform delegation consists of Jürgen Ligi, Taavi Rõivas, Arto Aas, and Erkki Keldo.

In an interview with ERR, the party chairwoman stressed that these were consultations aimed at mapping out common ground and not yet talks for the formation of a coalition.

"We are not launching negotiations yet, but rather getting a feel for common ground that we share," Ms Kallas explained. "I'd rather not highlight anyone in particular; I'd like to see with whom we have the most in common."

She declined to comment on the Reform Party's red lines, instead focussing on the desire to find common ground at these consultations.