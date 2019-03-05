Kallas: We won't revise any decisions already made

Speaking to ERR on Monday night, Kaja Kallas, chairwoman of the Riigikogu election-winning Reform Party, stressed that the new government coalition would not revise those decisions already made by the previous government.

In an interview with ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera, Ms Kallas said that no final decision had been made yet regarding with whom to begin coalition talks. She nonetheless noted that the Reform Party found common ground with various other parties.

"We mapped out the common ground that we have, and where intersecting points may exist," she said. "What's positive is that there are quite a number of different fields where we see the same future for Estonia, and so different issues overlap with different parties. That is positive. Now we should consider how or with whom it would be easiest to form a coalition. We will discuss this as well, introducing all these different options, and their pluses and minuses, to our [party] board regarding with whom to begin coalition talks."

Asked whether the Reform Party would call off the free county bus services introduced last summer, Ms Kallas declined to respond directly.

"I would rather not go into detail, but instead talk about what options exist in the big picture," she said. "It is clear that every party has its own matters of importance, which have been their election promises or what they have accomplished, and it is clear that everyone who joins the coalition has to get something they can show their voters that they are doing."

She said that the Reform Party is very critical in that regard, but that this wasn't such a fundamental issue that the party couldn't consider various solutions. "Fundamental issues are nonetheless greater," she added.

The party would not, however, back down from its campaign promise of a uniform tax system.

"We find that it is fair that the €500 income tax exemption applies to everyone, and the uniform tax system — we received a mandate for this, and we cannot possibly back down from it," Ms Kallas said. "Our voters have given their assessment on this."

According to the head of the Reform Party, the new government coalition would not revert Estonia's decision to join the UN Global Compact for Migration as demanded by Isamaa.

"We will definitely not revise any decisions that have already been made," she confirmed.