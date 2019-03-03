Updated live: Results by party, district, mandates, candidates ({{commentsTotal}})
Although the final results are still to be announced by the State Electoral Committee on Monday, the Reform Party has clearly won the election and will be at the focus of coalition negotiations. For more information see the ERR News election night live blog.
Results by party
Results by district
Riigikogu mandatesThe Riigikogu has 101 members, all of which are elected in the 2019 general election. The colours in the graphic below correspond to those in the results above. Hover over each seat to see which candidates made it. Mind you: this distribution is based on preliminary results and might change substantially.
Top 20 candidates
Editor: Dario Cavegn