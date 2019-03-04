news

Ossinovski blames EKRE, Estonia 200 for Social Democrats' major losses ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski on Election Night.
Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski on Election Night. Source: ERR
News

Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski said late on Sunday night that newcomer Estonia 200 and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) are both to blame for stealing votes from the party.

"The election results are definitely well below our expectations, yes," Mr Ossinovski said, commenting on the party's final results in the 2019 Riigikogu election.

According to the party chairman, however, the thank you speech he delivered to his party mates late Sunday night was not also his resignation speech as head of the party.

He highlighted two main factors behind the Social Democrats' poor results.

"One is of course the fact that this extreme right-wing wave is much bigger in Estonia than it had seemed meanwhile," Mr Ossinovski said, referring to EKRE."[The wave] which has washed over other European societies has reached us now as well, and we as a society have not coped with it very well."

He noted that EKRE will shape the political climate as well as topics up for debate in Estonia.

"The other is of course the fact that it was clear last autumn already that Estonia 200 would steal votes from us," the party chairman continued. "It's especially sad that, in addition to the fact that they took some 4-5 seats from us, they are likely out of the Riigikogu as well."

Such election results will undoubtedly require a look in the mirror, Mr Ossinovski said, both for himself and for everyone else who did not achieve their expected results.

Asked what had been done wrong, the party chair responded that the answer included a variety of different nuances. He believed that the plagiarism scandal centred around Rainer Vakra had some impact on the party's results, and noted that the debate surrounding the UN Global Compact for Migration did not do the party's popularity any favours.

Mr Ossinovski said that over the next few days, the party will draw conclusions based on its election results and thereafter discuss under whose leadership it will move forward.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jevgeni ossinovskisocial democratic party2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
03.03

Ratas: Centre will do utmost to be part of next coalition

03.03

Reform youth members troll prime minister during TV debate

03.03

Eighty-five polling stations open in Tallinn on Sunday

02.03

Reform, Centre, EKRE, SDE, Richness, all fail to answer corruption survey

02.03

Editor's prediction: Centre to win, form next government with Reform Party

02.03

Final surveys: Reform have edge, Centre and EKRE may rally on polling day

02.03

Agreement signed on construction of planned Red Terror Museum

02.03

Central bank and finance ministry: Wage rises putting pressure on economy

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
02.03

Editor's prediction: Centre to win, form next government with Reform Party

01.03

General election day on Sunday: Reminder

25.02

Opinion: Estonia world champion in governance?

22.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

Business
28.02

Swedbank actively courted high-rolling, non-resident clients

28.02

GDP shows close to 4% growth in 2018, other indicators also healthy

28.02

Iceland latest nation to adopt Estonia's X-Road platform

27.02

Conservationists fight Enefit oil shale plan in eastern Utah

27.02

Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:32

Reform enters talks with SDE, Isamaa, Centre

12:58

Record-breaking 29 women elected to Riigikogu

11:47

Kaljurand rejects speculation over run for Social Democratic chair

11:15

Opinion: Centre Party dropped the ball

10:55

Number of different government coalitions currently possible

09:52

Martin Helme: EKRE's goal is to get into the government

09:29

Free Party out of Riigikogu with 1.2% of the vote

08:47

Ossinovski blames EKRE, Estonia 200 for Social Democrats' major losses

00:43

Updated live: Results by party, district, mandates, candidates Updated

00:32

Election night live blog | Reform Party wins 2019 Riigikogu election Updated

00:19

Kaja Kallas: Isamaa, SDE and Centre all in the picture, EKRE out

03.03

Ratas: Centre will do utmost to be part of next coalition

03.03

Reform Party overwhelmingly wins e-vote

03.03

Estonians voting at polling stations as election day begins Updated

03.03

Reform youth members troll prime minister during TV debate

03.03

Eighty-five polling stations open in Tallinn on Sunday

03.03

Editor's prediction: Status quo remains after election

03.03

Andreas Veerpalu: I wasn't running away

02.03

Reform, Centre, EKRE, SDE, Richness, all fail to answer corruption survey

02.03

Editor's prediction: Centre to win, form next government with Reform Party

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: