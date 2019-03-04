news

Record-breaking 29 women elected to Riigikogu ({{commentsTotal}})

The SDE's Marina Kaljurand and Katri Raik were both elected to the Riigikogu on Sunday. 3 March 2019.
The SDE's Marina Kaljurand and Katri Raik were both elected to the Riigikogu on Sunday. 3 March 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/Aurelia Minev/ERR
A total of 29 women across five political parties were elected to the 101-seat Riigikogu on Sunday, the highest number yet since the 1992 elections.

In 2015, 24 women were elected to the XIII Riigikogu, but as of last June, following a number of substitutions, the number of women had grown likewise to 29.

Of the 34 candidates from the winning Reform Party to be elected this year, 11 are women. Eight women are also among the Centre Party's 26 elected candidates, as are three of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE) 19 elected candidates.

Of 12 candidates to be elected, meanwhile, Isamaa is sending just one woman to the Riigikogu.

On the other hand, six of the Social Democratic Party's (SDE) ten elected candidates are women, marking the first time that the number of women exceeds the number of men elected within one party to the Riigikogu.

In 2011, a total of 21 women were elected to the XII Riigikogu; in 2007, 23 women to the XI Riigikogu; in 2003, 19 women to the X Riigikogu; in 1999, 18 women to the IX Riigikogu; in 1995, 11 women to the VIII Riigikogu; and in 1992, 13 women to the VII Riigikogu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

