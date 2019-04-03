ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Taavi Aas to resign as mayor of Tallinn for Riigikogu

Centre party mates Mihhail Kõlvart and Taavi Aas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
According to ERR's information, Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas (Centre) has decided to resign from his position in order to take up his seat in the Riigikogu.

Tallinn City Government announced on Wednesday morning that Mr Aas would make a statement at a press conference to begin at 12:00 EEST.

On 4 March, the mayor had told ERR that he had not ruled out resigning in order to serve in the Riigikogu.

Mr Aas, who ran for election to the Riigikogu in the Mustamäe-Nõmme electoral district, earned a total of 3,931 votes in the 3 March general election.

There has been speculation in the media as well as political circles that Tallinn City Council chairman Mihhail Kõlvart may take over as mayor of the Estonian capital. Mr Kõlvart earned 24,668 votes in the most recent local government elections.

Mustamäe elder passes on Riigikogu seat

Mustamäe District Elder Lauri Laats (Centre), meanwhile, has decided to pass on his mandate in favour of remaining at his current post.

"I have thoroughly considered my decision, and I will continue working in Mustamäe," Mr Laats said according to a press release. "To be honest, following the election results, I thought that I would be heading to Toompea Hill for four years, but the people of Mustamäe have persuaded me otherwise. I was very surprised that I received so many congratulatory messages, a large number of which concluded with, 'But please don't leave our city district!'"

According to the city district elder, who earned 3,251 votes in the Riigikogu election, young people from the Mustamäe Youth Council had even begun collecting signatures in support of him remaining in Mustamäe.

"Naturally I am sincerely moved by this support, and I cannot ignore it," he said, adding that another reason for his decision to remain in his current position is that there is still plenty of unfinished work left to do, including the construction of the new Kaja Centre, the renovation of the district's schools and kindergartens, and an overhaul of Männi Park.

According to daily Postimees' information, a total of four municipal politicians from Tallinn and MEP Yana Toom, all of whom were elected to the Riigikogu as members of the Centre Party, have yet to officially decide whether they will continue in their current posts or take up their seats.

According to the law, all elected MPs have until Wednesday at the latest to confirm whether they will be serving in the Riigikogu.

The opening sitting of the XIV Riigikogu will begin at 11:00 EEST on Thursday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinnriigikogutaavi aascentre party


