British Council in Estonia head awarded top UK honor

MBE.
MBE. Source: UK in Israel/Wikimedia Commons
Director of the British Council in Estonia Ursula Roosmaa has been made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), in recognition of her outstanding work. The award was presented by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, during her recent visit to Estonia.

"It has been my mission for the last 20 years to connect people, and to support them in carrying out different cultural and educational activities and projects. I am thrilled that my efforts have been acknowledged at the highest level," Roosmaa said on receiving the award, according to a British Embassy press release.

British Ambassador to Estonia Theresa Bubbear added it was both a great honor and a great pleasure to host the ceremony recognizing Roosmaa's long-term commitment, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

"In many years working for the British Council in Estonia, Ursula Roosmaa has made an outstanding contribution to developing cultural and educational ties between the U.K. and Estonia, and strengthening the bilateral relationship between our two countries," Bubbear said.

Ursula Roosmaa has worked for the National Library of Estonia and the Council of Europe Information Center. For the last eight years she has been the British Council Country Director in Estonia, managing a varied portfolio of projects in English, arts and culture and social inclusion. 

The British Council is the U.K.'s international organization for cultural relations. It aims to create international opportunities for the people from both the U.K. and other countries, building trust between them worldwide, with the aim of fostering a safer and more prosperous world.

The MBE is a British order of chivalry, established in 1917 by King George V, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organizations, and public service outside of the civil service.

Editor: Andrew Whyte



About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

