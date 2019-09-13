Estonian Language lessons to take place onboard Tallinn-Narva trains

Estonian language lessons will take place on "language trains" between Tallinn and Narva to mark Estonian Language Learning Week later this month.

Lessons will take place on the Tallinn-Narva express at 11.41 a.m. and the Narva-Tallinn train at 2.44 p.m. from Sept. 24 until Sept. 26. The sessions will be run by the Estonian Language House at the Integration Foundation.

Director of the Estonian Language House, Margarita Källo, said Elron trains are an excellent alternative to the classroom.

"At the start of the language trains there is free Estonian language training in a special section of the carriage where everyone is welcome. Our experienced language teachers have prepared fun and educational activities which will allow learners with different levels of Estonian to take part - so everyone is welcome!"

According to Elron's Marketing and Communications Manager Mariis Adamberg , Elron's passenger feedback has shown that train travel time is often used for both work and study purposes, so the language train project is certainly suitable for many passengers on the Tallinn-Narva-Tallinn route.

The Estonian language train is being funded by the Ministry of Education and Research, the Integration Foundation, and Elron.

The Ministry of Education and Research has declared 2019 the Year of the Estonian Language. Events and activities will take place throughout the week of Sept 23 to 29.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!