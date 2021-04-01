Organizers postpone youth song and dance festival until 2023

Estonia's youth song and dance festival, planned for 2022, will be postponed for one year and take place in June 2023 due to the pandemic.

Margus Toomla, director of the Song and Dance Festival Foundation, said the pandemic has been tough for the entire culture sector and in the song and dance festival movement this has lead to missed rehearsals and performances.

"Preparing for a song and dance festival usually requires everything that has proved largely impossible in the last year - rehearsals for choirs, orchestras and dance groups, participating in large county level rehearsals and working closely during the festival week," Toomla said.

The event will now take place between June 30-July 2, 2023 giving groups additional time to prepare. Registration starts in September 2021.

--

