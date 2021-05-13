Gallery: Uku Suviste steps on stage in Rotterdam once again

Estonia's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest this year, Uku Suviste, stepped on the stage in Rotterdam for the second rehearsal ahead of next week's semi-finals.

Now that is done, Suviste can rest a little as he has to go on stage again on Wednesday when the second semi-final's first main rehearsal takes place.

The semi-finals will take place on May 18 and 20 and the final on May 22. Suviste will perform on May 20, campaigning for a spot in the final.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!