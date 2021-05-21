Uku Suviste on Eurovision: Feeling on stage was better than ever

Uku Suviste Source: ERR
Singer Uku Suviste, who represented Estonia in the Eurovision semi-finals on Thursday evening but failed to get through to the finals, stressed that he was satisfied with his performance and that he had given his best.

"It felt better on stage than ever before. So I think what we were working on was executed. But I haven't reviewed the show myself yet - as soon as I see it, I can tell if there's anything could have done even better," Suviste said afterwards.

He also says he plans to stay in Rotterdam for Saturday's Grand Final, and cheer on the finalists who made it.

"I got so many new favorites yesterday. I saw these shows from the concert hall, which is quite a different experience from on TV. Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Switzerland… There are so many of them," Suviste said.

In the meantime, Suviste plans to look around Rotterdam, because so far he has not had much opportunity for that.

"Something very big is behind us now," he said.

Suviste had been due to take part in last year's event, which was canceled due to the pandemic, though the Netherlands as current holders of the title remained as hosts.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

