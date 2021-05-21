Eurovision 2021 finalists revealed, Uku Suviste fails to make it to finals

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Second semi-final of Eurovision. Estonia. Source: EBU / ANDRES PUTTING
News

In the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Estonia's representative Uku Suviste, competing with the song "The Lucky One" failed to get through to the grand final. Uku himself said that despite this, he enjoyed the Eurovision experience a lot.

Other countries competing were: San Marino, Czech Republic, Greece, Austria, Poland, Moldova, Iceland, Serbia, Georgia, Albania, Portugal, Bulgaria, Finland, Latvia, Switzerland, Denmark.

The 10 acts that got through were:

Iceland
Switzerland
Portugal
Bulgaria
San Marino
Moldova
Serbia
Albania
Greece
Finland

These 10 will join the other countries competing in Saturday's grand final, which are:

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium, Ukraine, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the U.K. The final will take place on May 22 and will be broadcast live on ETV.

See the gallery below for more of Thursday night's action.

 

 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

00:20

Eurovision 2021 finalists revealed, Uku Suviste fails to make it to finals

20.05

Estonia ambassador to France recalled over alleged state secrets misuse

20.05

Riigikogu committee: State budget legislation should be clearer

20.05

Quarantine-exempt period for COVID-19 vaccine recipients raised to one year

20.05

Finance minister: €173 million EU top-up aid to be allocated within a month

20.05

Isamaa not rushing to decide on joining EKRE in Kallas no confidence motion

20.05

Supreme Court rejects PPA appeal over former opera chief harassment ruling

20.05

Prime minister: Alternative to serious austerity proposals is tax hikes

20.05

Lihula shooter sentenced to 20 years' prison time Updated

20.05

Sex abuse football coach hit with FIFA international ban

20.05

Tallinn Airport requests further €20 million for cargo hub investment plans

20.05

Jazzkaar music festival announces renewed festival program

20.05

Statistics: Producer Price Index rises 6.8 percent on year to April

20.05

Health Board: 328 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, three deaths

20.05

EKRE chair: Government dealt with protesters Minsk-style

20.05

Wednesday evening's planned B-52 overflight was canceled

20.05

Eight new plays to premiere in May as restrictions ease

20.05

Daily: British soldier issues already discussed at higher levels

20.05

Daily: Video appears to show British military police manhandling Estonians

19.05

Bankruptcies grow 26 percent on year to coronavirus-hit 2020

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: