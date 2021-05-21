Eurovision 2021 finalists revealed, Uku Suviste fails to make it to finals

In the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Estonia's representative Uku Suviste, competing with the song "The Lucky One" failed to get through to the grand final. Uku himself said that despite this, he enjoyed the Eurovision experience a lot.

Other countries competing were: San Marino, Czech Republic, Greece, Austria, Poland, Moldova, Iceland, Serbia, Georgia, Albania, Portugal, Bulgaria, Finland, Latvia, Switzerland, Denmark.

The 10 acts that got through were:

Iceland

Switzerland

Portugal

Bulgaria

San Marino

Moldova

Serbia

Albania

Greece

Finland

These 10 will join the other countries competing in Saturday's grand final, which are:

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium, Ukraine, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the U.K. The final will take place on May 22 and will be broadcast live on ETV.

