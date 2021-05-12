Eurovision songwriter: 'I wondered if anyone would notice that we won'

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tanel Padar and Dave Benton in 2001. Source: Scanpix
News

The songwriter of Estonia's only winning Eurovision song "Everybody", Maian Kärmas said that Eurovision was not as popular in Estonia in 2001 and she doubted if anyone would notice the victory.

Speaking on Radio 2 on Wednesday ahead of Eurovision on May 22, Kärmas said she initially wrote the lyrics for the song performed by Tanel Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL. "We discussed the song with them and wrote it accordingly," she said.

Kärmas remembered that 20 years ago on May 12, the weather in Copenhagen was sunny and the rehearsals went well. 

Kärmas was not stressed about the performers or the performance itself. "I am usually quite a worrier because I know what it's like to be on stage, but Tanel and Dave were born to be on stage, so I wasn't worried at all," she said.

She did not dare to feel happy about the win until the last moment. "I only realized that we were going to win when the last countries were giving their points," she said. "I have watched Eurovision since I was little and it often happens that someone is in the lead but then somebody comes and takes the victory. I only realized we won at the end and emotionally, I realized it much later."

Kärmas said that when they arrived back in Estonia, they were welcomed incredibly warmly. "Emotionally, it gave me such a rush that it made people so happy," she recalled.

"Everybody" is still a part of Kärmas' life and on the anniversary of the win, she is greeted every year. 

This year's Eurovision Contest will take place from May 18-22 in Rotterdam and Estonia is represented by Uku Suviste.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

Eurovision songwriter: 'I wondered if anyone would notice that we won'

20:02

Tallinn increases funds for children and families' mental health services

19:49

Bill boosting Health Board-PPA interface during pandemics passes Riigikogu

19:40

Tartu seeking green solutions to combat climate change

19:17

AK: US ransomware attack aftermath food for thought in Estonia too

18:58

Jõhvi gets military-style cleanup

18:39

Robert Täht signs contract with seven-time Polish champion

18:19

National curling team satisfied with world championships experience

17:56

Gallery: Kumu's exhibition explores late Soviet period art and design

17:24

Investments raised by Estonian startups up 18-fold on year in Q1

16:59

Gallery: ETV2 environment month shorts look at challenges of modern living

16:29

Prime minister: EDF uniform May 9 ban recommendation dates back to 2008

16:07

50-year high temperature record broken on Tuesday

15:54

EKRE turns to justice chancellor over EU recovery fund approval

15:42

Police initiate proceedings against MP over car encounter with protester

15:06

National volleyball team gives up lead and loses to Switzerland

14:52

Health Board: Infection rate is close to 1 in most regions

14:41

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival postponed to August

14:19

Defense minister: Documents should not be classified for over 10 years

13:56

Global Estonian Report: May 12-19

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: