First 10 Eurovision finalists revealed, Estonia competing on May 20

News
10 finalists of Eurovision announced.
News

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 took off on May 18 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with 16 contestants competing. From the first semi-final Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine got through the finals.

Estonia is represented by singer Uku Suviste with the song "The Lucky One", and Suviste will perform at the second semi-final on Thursday, May 20, and will be up against San Marino, Estonia, Czech Republic, Greece, Austria, Poland, Moldova, Iceland, Serbia, Georgia, Albania, Portugal, Bulgaria, Finland, Latvia, Switzerland, and Denmark.

The grand final will take place on May 22. Suviste will perform on May 20. Readers based inside Estonia will be able to watch ETV's live broadcast of the semi-final on Thursday from 10 p.m. on Thursday here.

