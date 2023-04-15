Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

Tanel Padar and Dave Benton reunite on stage to perform their 2001 Eurovision Song Context winner
The audience at, and TV viewers of, Friday evening's film and TV awards (EFTA) gala got a surprise extra, when singers Tanel Padar and Dave Benton appeared on stage, to perform their 2001 Eurovision Song Contest-winning hit "Everybody".

The pair appeared mid-way through the first half of the three-hour award show after a musical intro, and to the complete surprise to most of those watching (see video below).

This was the first time Benton, 72, and Padar, 42, had appeared together to sing the song, since they won the Eurovision in Denmark in 2001.

Estonia has yet to repeat the success of 2001; this year's hopeful is "Alika", who will perform the song "Bridges" in the second semi-final heat in Liverpool, England next month and, if she makes it through, the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Menu, ETV

