Estonia's Alika drawn in Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final heat

News
Alika won Eesti Laul, the national competition to pick Estonia's entry to the Eurovision, last month.
Alika won Eesti Laul, the national competition to pick Estonia's entry to the Eurovision, last month. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia is to take part in the second semi-final heat of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, following Wednesday's draw to decide the lineup.

Estonia, represented by Alika, with the song "Bridges" will be the fourth act to perform.

The order of performance in the second heat is as follows (country, act, song):

1. Denmark, Reiley "Breaking My Heart"

2. Armenia, Brunette "Future Lover"

3. Romania, Theodor Andrei "D.G.T. (Off and On)"

4. Estonia, Alika "Bridges"

5. Belgium, Gustaph "Because Of You"

6. Cyprus, Andrew Lambrou "Break A Broken Heart"

7. Iceland, Diljá "Power"

8. Greece, Victor Vernicos "What They Say"

9. Poland, Blanka "Solo"

10. Slovenia, Joker Out "Carpe Diem"

11. Georgia, Iru "Echo"

12. San Marino, Piqued Jacks "Like An Animal"

13. Austria, Teya & Salena "Who The Hell Is Edgar?"

14. Albania, Albina & Familja Kelmendi "Duje"

15. Lithuania, Monika Linkyte "Stay"

16. Australia, Voyager "Promise"

The heat takes place May 11 in Liverpool, England, hosting the finals as runners up last year in lieu of eventual winners Ukraine. Heat one is being held two days earlier.

10 entries will go through from each heat, joining holders Ukraine, hosts the U.K. and the remainder of the "big five" (France, Germany, Spain and Italy) who all automatically qualify for the final.

The grand final is set for Saturday, May 13.

Both the semi-final and grand final will be covered live by ETV.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

Source: ERR Menu, eurovision.tv

