Milky Chance and Mura Masa among first artists confirmed for Latvia's Positivus festival

The first artists to appear at this year's Positivus music festival in Riga have been announced. Mura Masa and Milky Chance are among the big names confirmed for the festival, which takes place on August 8 and 9.

Both artists have also previously performed in Tallinn – Milky Chance in 2018 and 2022 and Mura Masa at Flex Fest in 2023.

Dance music producer and DJ Elderbrook, Ukrainian dance-pop artist Ivan Dorn, New York electronic RnB artist Two Feet, chillstep duo Hippie Sabotage and Los Angeles electro-pop duo The Hellp will also come to Riga for the event.

Usually held in mid-July, this year. Positivus will take place in the second weekend in August. That means the Latvian festival will happen at same time as some other major festivals in the region including Finland's Flow, Sweden's Way Out West and Norway's Oyafestivalen.

