Ewert and The Two Dragons to hold farewell gig in Tartu

Estonian band Ewert and The Two Dragons have announced they will give their final concert in Tartu, at the Song Festival Grounds in Estonia's second city in July.

Ewert and The Two Dragons have been active for 15 years now, but announced this summer that they would be ending their journey.

Titular band leader Ewert Sundja told "Ringvaade": "Looking back on something that has brought us all joy and thinking anything other than that it was a wonderful, great trip would be petty and ungrateful."

"That is the attitude I will bring to next year's farewell concert; it is how I reflect on everything," Sundja went on. "Of course, there have been some tough times, but the overall picture is like that."

The concert will be on Friday, July 18, 2025, at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds (Tartu lauluväljak ).

Sundja said he hopes that the final gig will be more a joyful celebration than a sad farewell.

"It will be a very positive summary of this whole journey, most of all for ourselves," he added.

Bandmate Erki Pärnoja noted that the choice of venue would enable more of the band's Latvian fans to attend too.

One of the band's highlights was performing for the first time at the Positivus Music Festival in Latvia, at the time one of the bigger festivals in the Baltic states, the band members added, eventually playing to around 11,000 there.

Being caught in Hurricane Sandy on the U.S. east coast back in 2012, cooped up in an airport hotel which seemed to be threatened by rising water levels, was another outstanding memory the groupmates mentioned.

The band formed in May 2009 with its debut album release, "The Hills Behind The Hills," coming out later that same year and followed by three more albums "Good Man Down" (2011), "Circles" (2015), and "Hands Around the Moon" (2018), plus an EP, "Tied For A Lifetime" (2017).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!