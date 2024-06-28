Spiritualized, Daddy G and Puuluup to perform at Station Narva Festival

Station Narva Music and City Festival returns for its 7th edition from September 5-8. Puulup, Daddy G, and Go_A will perform at the festival.

Station Narva is home to music from near and far. It largely explores the past, present, and future of post-industrial Ida-Viru County. On September 6 and 7, three stages will be set up in the Narva Museum, in the historic Hermann Castle.

The stage will be crowded by the Ukrainian folktronica sensation Go_A, as well as the space rock legends Spiritualized, and Massive Attack's founding member Daddy G from the UK.

The Ensemble of Estonian Electronic Music Society will be playing synth pioneer Sven Grünberg's iconic pieces. Alongside the Estonian artists are Puuluup, NÖEP, Maria Kallastu, and local DJs itsmebruh and Työmik Bassofsky.

Both nights will include special performances and afterparties at the riverside hub Art Club Ro-Ro.

Additionally, Station Narva introduces exhibitions, free city stage concerts, tours across the city and its outskirts, Future Day at the OBJEKT Creative Center, and more.

More performers and a full festival program will be announced in July and August.

Ticket info is available at Piletilevi and via TMW webshop.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!