Dutch star Joost Klein performing in Tallinn next June

Next June, Dutch musician Joost Klein, who was disqualified from the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, is set to perform at Tallinn's Helitehas.

Klein's show in the Estonian capital will take place on June 19.

Klein's breakthrough hit was "Friesenjung," which reached the top of the German charts in 2023. His 2024 Eurovision entry "Europapa" – a tribute to his late father and a celebration of open borders – became a huge hit, even though he was controversially disqualified from taking part in the final.

His most recent album "Unity," was released earlier this year, followed by a sold out European tour. In 2025, Joost Klein also became the first Dutch-speaking artist to perform at U.S. festival Coachella and performed a worldwide tour with gigs across North and South America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Klein is mainly a hip hop artist, with his songs and performances also including elements of drum and bass, hardstyle and gabber. Klein released a collaborative track with Estonia's 2025 Eurovision star Tommy Cash entitled "United By Music."

