Umwelt of Walpurgis Night brings contemporary art music to Estonian National Museum

Estonia's largest premiere festival "Estonian Music Days" is held this year entirely in Tartu, the European Capital of Culture. One of the most exciting events this year is the Umwelt of Walpurgis Night in the late evening of April 30 at the Estonian National Museum in Tartu.

The event unfolds across multiple exhibition areas, intertwining new contemporary music and performance art.

Visitors will encounter a succession of six new electronic compositions performed by the Ensemble of the Estonian Electronic Music Society (EMA), the unique soundscapes of Sami Klemola's modular synthesizer, and the surrealist music-theater piece "Keemiseni viidud ajapudru" created collaboratively by Repoo Ensemble and Andrus Kallastu. This spectacle is unified by the performance art of Al Paldrok and the Non Grata collective.

The event provides an immersive acoustic experience that showcases the museum's diverse exhibition spaces filled with artifacts and historical stories.

Al Paldrok (a.k.a. Anonymous Boh) is an Estonian performance artist, sculptor and graphic artist and the leader of the international performance art group Non Grata. In 1998, together with Reiu Tüür, he founded the educational institution Academia Non Grata, which is characterized by the integration of cultural disciplines, the cultivation of versatile artistic personalities and unconventional teaching methods.

The Ensemble of the Estonian Electronic Music Society (EMA) is committed to performing electronic chamber music. The range of available instruments varies from Buchla and Serge synthesizers to laptop-based live-electronics. Given the scarcity of repertoire for such a formation, EMA has commissioned and premiered over 20 new works throughout the years.

Sami Klemola is a many-faceted composer whose output includes sound art and installations. He is the founder and coordinator of Finland's only electroacoustic ensemble, defunensemble.

Repoo Ensemble is a conceptual music theater collective, comprised of composers, artists, writers, and performers from diverse creative backgrounds and nations. The ensemble's name embodies a sense of theatricality (in Estonian, the word "repoo" is "opera" spelled backwards). The ensemble's activities are managed by Pärnu Opera and its artistic director is Andrus Kallastu.

The Baltic and Estonian Music Days takes place from April 26 to May 5. This year, for the first time, the big event takes place entirely in the European Capital of Culture, Tartu. The festival theme is Umwelt (Omailm/Own World), and the artistic directors are Märt-Matis Lill, Helena Tulve and Timo Steiner.

"The theme of the festival, Umwelt, is both deeply rooted in Tartu and holds global significance, echoing the enduring relevance of Jacob von Uexküll's concept," Lill said.

"We aim to delve into the sensory experiences of various creatures, both real and imagined and how their sonic environments might resonate," the organizer said.

Concerts and events are held in different venues in Tartu such as the Estonian National Museum, Tubin Hall, the University of Tartu Museum, the Harbour Theatre, St. Paul's Church, the Natural History Museum of the University of Tartu, among others.

The festival concludes with a piano recital by Sten Lassmann on May 5 at Tubin Hall, showcasing the rich diversity of Baltic piano music and featuring new compositions by Alo Põldmäe and Riho Esko Maimets.

Attendees can also participate in a Sound Walk through the city of Tartu during the festival, and listen to a panel discussion on the theme Umwelt moderated by writer and semiotician Valdur Mikita.

The festival features world premieres by following composers: Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes, Helena Tulve, Ülo Krigul, Timo Steiner, Lauri Jõeleht, Age Veeroos, Liisa Hõbepappel, Margo Kõlar, Paul Beaudoin, Doris Hallmägi, Jakob Juhkam, Matis Leima, Markus Robam, Marius Baranauskas, Mykolas Natalevičius, Andrus Kallastu, Alo Põldmäe, Toivo Tulev, Marianna Liik, Liina Sumera, Malle Maltis, René Eespere, Karmella Tsepkolenko, Tristan Murail, Andrius Maslekovas.

Numerous renowned ensembles and performers take the stage during the festival, including the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Defunensemble (Finland), Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, Tempus Balticus Trio, Ensemble U:, EAMT Sinfonietta, Repoo Ensemble, LENsemble (Lithuania), Altera Veritas (Latvia), among others.

The program for the Baltic and Estonian Music Days is available on the festival's website.

