Ukrainian composer Karmella Tsepkolenko premieres at Baltic & Estonian Music Days

Tempus Balticus Trio will perform several new works at the University of Tartu Museum on May 5, including "Where the sky disappears" by Ukrainian composer Karmella Tsepkolenko, which was created with the support of the Estonian composition fund of the union of musicians.

Karmella Tsepkolenko is a well-known Ukrainian composer and a prominent figure in the music industry, whose activities are recognized with the highest national awards in Ukraine.

"The Estonian Composers' Union is happy that the first composition order from the joint composition fund of Sorainen, Eften Capital, and Hansa Group's Young Musicians Fund went to a Ukrainian composer, confirming the friendship between Estonia and Ukraine and supporting Ukrainian colleagues at this existentially difficult moment," Märt-Matis Lill, chair of the Estonian Composers' Union, said.

"Next season, the plan is to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Estonian Composers' Union and, with the support of the same foundation, order a news piece from Estonian composer Liina Sumera as well as publish a book about the history of the Estonian Composers' Union and Estonian composers in general," he added.

The Tempus Balticus concert program on May 5 will include pieces by Erkki-Sven Tüür, Bronius Kutavičius, Platon Buravicky, Pēteris Plakidis, and Pärt Uusberg, as well as the new pieces "Consensus" by René Eespere and "Trivertimento" by Kristjan Kõrver. The musicians performing with the Tempus Balticus trio at the festival are Māra Botmane (cello), Johan Randvere (piano), and Robert Traksmann (violin).

The Baltic and Estonian Music Days take place from April 26 to May 5. This year, for the first time, the major music event takes place entirely in the European Capital of Culture, Tartu. The festival theme is "Umwelt," and the artistic directors are Märt-Matis Lill, Helena Tulve, and Timo Steiner.

The event is part of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 main program.

Tsepkolenko is a professor at the Odessa National Academy of Music, secretary of the board of the Ukrainian Composers Union, founder and artistic director of the international contemporary art festival "Two Days and Two Nights," and the organizer of several major international projects. Her voluminous oeuvre includes over 100 works: seven symphonies for large symphony orchestra, five symphonies for chamber orchestra, chamber operas, and numerous vocal and chamber works.

