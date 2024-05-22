Foreign ministry earmarks over €650,000 in aid to Ukraine

News
Buses outside the foreign ministry, ready to be sent to Ukraine.
Buses outside the foreign ministry, ready to be sent to Ukraine. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set aside over €650,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, primarily aimed at supporting front-line areas and also for schools in those hardest-hit regions.

The foreign ministry has allocated €656,447 to be precise.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said: "Ukrainian residents, including young children, are paying a high and painful price due to Russia's terror."

"Daily strikes, including the recent ones on the Kharkiv region, have killed civilians, destroyed buildings, and forced thousands of vulnerable people to leave their homes."

"It is our duty to support them in every possible way," the minister went on. "Through strategic partners, we can reach those who need our help the most urgently."

This year an estimated 14.6 million people in Ukraine will require humanitarian aid, the ministry says, with the most critical areas naturally being those nearest the front-line, principally in the east and southeast of the country in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. Given the recent Russian strike, which achieved very little, on the northern city of Kharkiv, and the spiteful onslaught in the area around Kyiv in the early phases of the stalled invasion, aid would be required for those regions too.

The foreign ministry has principally supported Ukraine bilaterally rather than through international orgs, but the latter, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN humanitarian organizations, have also been vectors.

Various physical items of military, logistics, energy and medical aid have also been sent to Ukraine.

Priority areas include humanitarian de-mining, urgent assistance to cope with the destruction of civilian infrastructure and energy systems, and aid near the front-line.

Of the total €656,477, over half, €352,695, will be funneled through the Estonian Refugee Council NGO, towards multi-purpose cash assistance in Ukraine's most vulnerable areas and to improve the self-sufficiency of Ukrainians and also of Ukrainian refugees currently residing in Georgia.

The remainder, €303,752 will be used by NGO Mondo, to organize follow-up summer camps for students from Zaporizhzhia, and to provide mental health support in Ukraine.

Estonia's total humanitarian aid to Ukraine across all sectors comes to at least €26.6 million, with the public sector contributing €7.5 million of that, the foreign ministry says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Foreign ministry earmarks over €650,000 in aid to Ukraine

18:23

Klavan: When Jürgen Klopp first called me, I didn't believe it was him

18:20

FT: Estonia among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgia

18:02

Researcher: Russia clarifying maritime border is in Estonia's interests

17:54

Baltics propose NATO joint capability development initiative

17:49

Prosecutor General Parmas: ICC arrest warrant request puzzling

17:25

Incoming Estonian men's national team coach: We should be ambitious

16:51

Tallinn orchestras to perform three concerts in South Estonia in 2024

16:25

René Värk: ICC prosecutor arrest warrant requests may affect course of Israel-Hamas war

15:55

Mobile communications providers shut down some frequencies at night

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

21.05

Estonia retains two Michelin-starred restaurants

21.05

Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

18:02

Researcher: Russia clarifying maritime border is in Estonia's interests

21.05

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

21.05

Tallink ferry Superfast IX returns to Estonia after 15 years

20.05

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo