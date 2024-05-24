Colonel: Western military aid starting to have an impact in Ukraine

News
Janno Märk.
Janno Märk. Source: Screenshot.
News

Recently arrived Western military aid to Ukraine is starting to have an impact and Russian troops are no longer achieving success in any direction, said Col. Janno Märk, head of planning for the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Headquarters.

"Over the past week, the effects of the new arms and ammunition that have been put at the disposal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun to show. As a result, the Russian Federation's armed forces have made little or no progress in any direction in recent days," Märk said at the Ministry of Defense's weekly press conference.

However, Russia is still continuing its offensive activities against Ukrainian civilians and objects with the same ferocity and terror, the colonel said.

He said the main combat activity is still focused in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions: "The Russian Federation's Armed Forces have slowed down the pace of operations in the Kharkiv direction and continue to consolidate the northern bank of the Vovcha River and secure the buffer zone in Vovchansk. Russia's reinforcements in the region may also create the conditions for an expansion of offensives to other border areas in the near future."

Mark said Russia's offensive continues with the same intensity in the Donetsk region and has expanded the territory under its control with small tactical advances, although the pace has slowed.

"Without any major tactical changes, the main combat activity has continued to be concentrated on the Pokrovsk offensive in the Ocheretyne area and around Pervomaisk, and on the pressure on Chasiv Yar," the colonel said.

On the southern front, in the Zaporizhzhia region, battles continue in Robotyne but there are no changes on the front line. Ukraine holds the bridgehead over the Dnieper River.

"The Russian Federation's armed forces continue to launch indirect fire strikes in the border areas and deep strikes against major Ukrainian settlements and energy infrastructure. Ukraine, however, continues to launch systematic deep strikes, attacking a number of military installations in Crimea and oil-related installations on Russian territory," Märk said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:11

Gallery: Armored train 'Wabadus' arrives at War Museum

18:35

Cannes diary: Short film 'Sauna Day' by Hints and Prakash – elegiac beauty

18:25

Estonia discussed Palestine policy change with neighbors before UN vote

18:05

Gallery: Ukrainian students unveil art installation outside Russian Embassy

17:31

Meteorologist: Too early to say if warm spell will last until Jaanipäev

16:55

NATO DIANA Regional Hub opens in Tallinn

16:23

Colonel: Western military aid starting to have an impact in Ukraine

15:58

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

15:58

Planting potatoes gets off to a later than usual start

15:26

EISA refuses to say how much Michelin stars cost Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

10:30

Number of used apartments for sale up sharply in Estonia

09:51

Estonia's average gross monthly salary grows to €1,894 in Q1

23.05

Several moose sightings reported in Tallinn

23.05

Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

13:22

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over border buoys removal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo