Colonel: Western military aid starting to have an impact in Ukraine

Recently arrived Western military aid to Ukraine is starting to have an impact and Russian troops are no longer achieving success in any direction, said Col. Janno Märk, head of planning for the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Headquarters.

"Over the past week, the effects of the new arms and ammunition that have been put at the disposal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun to show. As a result, the Russian Federation's armed forces have made little or no progress in any direction in recent days," Märk said at the Ministry of Defense's weekly press conference.

However, Russia is still continuing its offensive activities against Ukrainian civilians and objects with the same ferocity and terror, the colonel said.

He said the main combat activity is still focused in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions: "The Russian Federation's Armed Forces have slowed down the pace of operations in the Kharkiv direction and continue to consolidate the northern bank of the Vovcha River and secure the buffer zone in Vovchansk. Russia's reinforcements in the region may also create the conditions for an expansion of offensives to other border areas in the near future."

Mark said Russia's offensive continues with the same intensity in the Donetsk region and has expanded the territory under its control with small tactical advances, although the pace has slowed.

"Without any major tactical changes, the main combat activity has continued to be concentrated on the Pokrovsk offensive in the Ocheretyne area and around Pervomaisk, and on the pressure on Chasiv Yar," the colonel said.

On the southern front, in the Zaporizhzhia region, battles continue in Robotyne but there are no changes on the front line. Ukraine holds the bridgehead over the Dnieper River.

"The Russian Federation's armed forces continue to launch indirect fire strikes in the border areas and deep strikes against major Ukrainian settlements and energy infrastructure. Ukraine, however, continues to launch systematic deep strikes, attacking a number of military installations in Crimea and oil-related installations on Russian territory," Märk said.

--

