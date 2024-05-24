Gallery: Ukrainian students unveil art installation outside Russian Embassy

The art installation
On Friday, "Hope in the Midst of Destruction," a new war-themed art installation created by Ukrainian students Anna Listieva, Kateryna Orel and Oleksandr Yurchenko was unveiled in front of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn.

The aim of the installation's creators is to convey some of the complex emotions associated with war, through both the artwork and its accompanying music.

"This installation is not just an artistic event. It is our message to the world. We want everyone who sees our work to understand that even in the darkest of times, human emotion and the bond between loved ones can overcome any challenge. May this performance become a symbol of hope, love and unity for all those who face hardships and losses due to war-related events in the world," said Anna Listieva, one of the creators of the installation.

The centerpiece of the installation is a white wedding dress decorated with red ribbons. The color white symbolizes hope, purity and innocence, as well as a beacon of dreams and aspirations that remain untouched by the devastation of conflict. The red ribbons represent the blood, pain and suffering of war, but also the bonds that are forged between people in difficult times.

Ukraina õpilaste kunstiinstallatsioon "Lootus keset hävingut" Vene saatkonna ees Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Each ribbon is a story that endures after the hostilities have ended and is a testimony that war is not just an event in history, but a long process of healing and remembering," said another of the artists, Kateryna Orel.

The opening of the installation was accompanied by music inspired by the war in Ukraine, with each part of the composition representing a different emotion experienced.

"This project became not only a professional challenge for me, but also a personal way to express support and solidarity to all those affected by the war. Beginning with calm flowing notes, which gradually become expressions of suffering and chaos, and culminate in a melancholic yet peaceful arrangement. This sonic journey reflects the emotional impact of war and the possible search for peace," said the third artist involved in creating the installation, Oleksandr Yurchenko.

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

