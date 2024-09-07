Estonia, Finland back lifting arms use restrictions on Ukraine

News
Margus Tsahkna with Elina Valtonen in Helsinki on Friday.
Margus Tsahkna with Elina Valtonen in Helsinki on Friday. Source: Social media.
News

Ukraine should should be given permission to attack military targets inside Russia with weapons provided by western nations, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Friday.

Foreign Tsahkna and his Finnish counterpart  Elina Valtonen made the joint statement during a press conference in Helsinki on Friday, Yle reports.

Valtonen said: "Estonia is a close neighbor and partner to us, and our relations are excellent.

"Our cooperation extends from a significant trade partnership to a military alliance. In addition to our bilateral meetings, we meet regularly in different regional formats," Valtonen went on.

Support for Ukraine and the security situation in the Baltic Sea region were on the agenda during the two foreign ministers' one-on-one meeting earlier in the day, Yle reported.

Finland's President, Alexander Stubb, recently said that Finland has not placed any restrictions on the weapons it provides to Ukraine, so long as they are used for defensive purposes and their use does not violate international law.

During his visit to Helsinki, Tsahkna also met with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, European Affairs Minister Joakim Strand and Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho.

Valtonen hosted Tsahkna just after returning on Thursday from a two-day visit to Albania, Serbia and Kosovo, where she stressed Finland's "strong support" for the Western Balkan countries' path to EU membership.

Ukraine also topped the agenda as representatives of some 50 countries gathered at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, also attended by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), who said: "Ukraine should have the right to hit Russian air bases to "eliminate the sources of attacks and save lives."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Yle

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:12

ERR in Toretsk: The sky is thick with Russian drones

10:09

Economist on inflation: Estonians don't vote with their feet enough

10:01

Business leaders: Inflation set to continue

09:27

Interior minister continues to be skeptical on prison rental proposal

09:04

Estonia, Finland back lifting arms use restrictions on Ukraine

08:40

Ott Tänak leads Acropolis rally after day one

08:25

Weekend in Estonia to stay warm and dry, nights can be cooler

06.09

Russia's GRU stole thousands of confidential documents from Estonia's ministries

06.09

Egert Jõesaar eighth in Paris Paralympics discus

06.09

Kelly Sildaru through to world cup round final in New Zealand

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

06.09

Russia's GRU stole thousands of confidential documents from Estonia's ministries

05.09

Unemployment in IT sector in Estonia showing gradual growth

06.09

EDF advice: War would reach Estonian soil without €1.6 billion ammunition

04.09

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

05.09

Russian military intelligence organized cyberattacks against Estonian institutions

06.09

Waiting times stretch into days at the Luhamaa border crossing

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo