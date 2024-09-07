Estonia, Finland back lifting arms use restrictions on Ukraine

Ukraine should should be given permission to attack military targets inside Russia with weapons provided by western nations, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Friday.

Foreign Tsahkna and his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen made the joint statement during a press conference in Helsinki on Friday, Yle reports.

A very nice Friday afternoon spent together with @elinavaltonen.



Our countries face similar challenges. Luckily, we're like-minded & ready to cooperate on countering them. We're committed to deepening economic relations, fending off hybrid activities & supporting #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/0PGtKgAOO3 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) September 6, 2024

Valtonen said: "Estonia is a close neighbor and partner to us, and our relations are excellent.

"Our cooperation extends from a significant trade partnership to a military alliance. In addition to our bilateral meetings, we meet regularly in different regional formats," Valtonen went on.

Support for Ukraine and the security situation in the Baltic Sea region were on the agenda during the two foreign ministers' one-on-one meeting earlier in the day, Yle reported.

Finland's President, Alexander Stubb, recently said that Finland has not placed any restrictions on the weapons it provides to Ukraine, so long as they are used for defensive purposes and their use does not violate international law.

During his visit to Helsinki, Tsahkna also met with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, European Affairs Minister Joakim Strand and Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho.

Valtonen hosted Tsahkna just after returning on Thursday from a two-day visit to Albania, Serbia and Kosovo, where she stressed Finland's "strong support" for the Western Balkan countries' path to EU membership.

Ukraine also topped the agenda as representatives of some 50 countries gathered at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, also attended by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), who said: "Ukraine should have the right to hit Russian air bases to "eliminate the sources of attacks and save lives."

