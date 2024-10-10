Riigikogu committee chair regrets top Ramstein meeting postponement

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson (Reform) has criticized Wednesday's news that a planned Ramstein summit in would not be going ahead as planned, due to United States President Joe Biden being unable to attend.

Key negotiations were expected to happen between Ukraine's main defense donors: The U.S., Germany, the UK, and France, along with anticipated talks between Biden and German Chancellor Scholz.

This meeting would have been the first at the heads-of-state level among the 24 Ramstein meetings held since the invasion began.

Ukraine had hoped the meeting would lead to crucial decisions, including authorizing the use of Western long-range missiles against Russian targets, and also discussions on potential NATO membership for Ukraine, under certain conditions.

Mihkelson also hinted that the meeting might be canceled altogether and expressed regret that the West is still not apparently fully ready to help Ukraine secure a swift victory.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mihkelson said: "The cancellation of the Rammstein Summit sends an unequivocal signal to Russia - the West is not (yet) ready to support Ukraine's victory plan. There is a lack of political will, courage and resources.

"Worst of all, it signals that the West is not ready to fight for its ideals," Mihkelson continued.

In a separate but related Facebook post, Mihkelson candidly expressed his concerns that Russia is currently gaining the upper hand in what has, after the stalling of its initial invasion and failure to take Kyiv, turned out a war of attrition against Ukraine.

This is conditional on western countries take swift and decisive action to support Ukraine, the MP and committee chair added.

Mihkelson noted that several of his colleagues from EU and NATO countries shared his perspective – Mihkelson had also met with members of NATO's Assembly Committee on the Economy and Security during their visit to Tallinn.

Despite the challenges, however, Mihkelson said he remains hopeful that the West can unite and muster the political will needed to ensure Ukraine's victory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a new date for a summit of key allies is expected soon after the postponement of the meeting in Ramstein, Germany, due to U.S. President Joe Biden not now being able to attend.

The summit had aimed to reinforce international support for Ukraine, particularly as its military faces mounting pressure from Russian forces.

Analysts noted that the postponement does not diminish Ukraine's importance on the global stage, especially with the U.S. elections less than a month away now.

The Ramstein group, which supports Ukraine with arms, had planned to meet in tandem with Biden's planned state visit to Germany from today, October 10, through to Sunday, but this will now be rescheduled as things stand.

Despite the postponement, President Zelenskyy is pressing on with his diplomatic efforts, meeting with European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and, potentially, Pope Francis.

Germany, Ukraine's second-largest backer in financial terms, has yet to approve Kyiv's request for long-range Taurus missiles.

The Ukrainian president said that his 10-point peace plan would be presented at the meeting, emphasizing its strategic vision for ending the war with Russia.

President Biden has said he is needed at home in the U.S., to oversee preparations for the warned Hurricane Milton, which has now made landfall in Florida, and the ongoing relief efforts from the recent Hurricane Helene.

Participants were encouraged to bring expanded delegations, modeled after the U.S. approach.

While the plenary session with over 50 countries was not expected to bring any major decisions, smaller group discussions were on the table.

Ramstein group defense ministers still aim to meet this month, though no new date has yet been set.

