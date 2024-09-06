'Let Ukraine strike Russian air bases' – Estonian defense minister

Ukraine should have the right to hit Russian air bases to "eliminate the sources of attacks and save lives", Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said, after a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure which killed dozens of people.

"Estonia's position has been and remains very clear: we must give Ukraine everything it needs and quickly so that they can win the war and push the enemy out of their territory. We all see the media reports about Russian attacks on residential buildings, even far from the front lines in western Ukraine. Russia is also massively attacking critical infrastructure to leave people without heat and electricity for the winter. Ukrainians know where these strikes are coming from, but those points are currently out of their reach. Therefore, let Ukraine strike back at these air bases to eliminate the sources of attacks and save lives," Pevkur said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian success in Kursk has shown that Russia cannot control what happens on its own territory. Russia is provoked by fear and weakness – when met with a show of strength, they will crumble," he added.

Pevkur was speaking after the Ramstein Air Base on Thursday after attending the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Ministers were briefed on Ukraine's critical needs, the situation on the battlefield, and the current state of military aid.

Pevkur also met bilaterally with Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. He gave an overview of Estonia's next aid plans and briefed him on the defense industry's capabilities for support next year.

"Our latest shipment of Mistral short-range air defense missile systems reached Ukraine at the end of July. With this, Estonia has surpassed its commitment to support Ukraine with 0.25 percent of its GDP annually. If all countries contribute similarly in the long term, we can lead to Ukraine's victory. We will continue our efforts, and as soon as we receive feedback from Ukraine on their needs that the Estonian defense industry can meet, we will immediately proceed with procurement to ensure that this aid reaches Ukraine's defenders as quickly as possible," he said.

Tuuli Duneton. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

At a meeting of capability coalitions' lead nations, Estonia was represented by Undersecretary for Defense Policy Tuuli Duneton, who leads the IT Coalition steering group, co-chaired by Estonia and Luxembourg.

Duneton noted that the meeting provided a good opportunity to discuss progress and to invite others to join, contribute, and build upon previous commitments.

"So far, 13 countries have joined the coalition, and Spain officially joined during the meeting. We have raised nearly €70 million in financial contributions and received €90 million in material donations, amounting to a total of €160 million in support," Duneton explained. "Several deliveries have already reached Ukraine and are in use on the battlefield."

The IT Coalition, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, was initiated at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in September 2023. The goal of the coalition is to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in establishing a secure IT infrastructure that meets NATO standards, contributing to Ukraine's combat capability.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!