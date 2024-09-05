Electricity prices fall after Estlink 2 connection returns

Estlink 2 repair work in September 2024.
Estlink 2 repair work in September 2024. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Estonia's electricity prices have fallen after Estlink 2 returned to service on Wednesday.

Estlink 2, the electricity connection between Estonia and Finland, had been out of operation due to a fault since January. This pushed prices up, but they have now started to fall.

On Tuesday, the average daily price was €155.5 per megawatt-hour, dropping to €122.6 on Wednesday, and €84.5 on Thursday. The average price for Friday is even lower, at €65 per megawatt-hour.

Additionally, the recent warm and sunny weather has boosted power production. At noon on Thursday, Estonia produced more electricity than it consumed.

In Lithuania and Latvia, the average daily price will be €68.3 per megawatt-hour on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Finland, concerns have arisen over prices occasionally surging above €120. On Thursday morning, electricity prices in Finland rose to nearly €125 per megawatt-hour.

Finland's reduced electricity production in recent days has been attributed to low wind levels, along with the ongoing annual maintenance at the Loviisa nuclear power plant.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

