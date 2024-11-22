Estlink 1 cable to go back online Saturday

The Estlink 1 power cable, linking Estonia to Finland, will be operational again from Saturday, following scheduled maintenance.

Grid operator Elering told ERR that the restart is a so-called "black start" test, which will evaluate how the capabilities of Estlink 1's sister cable, Estlink 2, may be utilized in restoring Estonia's power system where needed.

An Elering spokesperson told ERR this was needed for synchronization and to ensure the overall functioning of the grid system.

The 350 MW Estonia-Finland link Estlink 1 will resume Saturday after maintenance, while the 650 MW Estlink 2 will briefly go offline for four hours that day, Elering said.

Estlink 2 failed back in January due to an internal short circuit, likely caused by the complex positioning of the cable itself, and was out of action for several months as a result.

--

