Kallas at Lennart Meri Conference: We must not fall into the trap of fears

Kaja Kallas speaking at the Lennert Meri Conference.
Kaja Kallas speaking at the Lennert Meri Conference. Source: Stenbock House
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) spoke today, May 18, at the closing debate of the 17th Lennart Meri Conference (LMC) in Tallinn on support for Ukraine.

Speaking at the closing panel, Kallas asked what was preventing the free world from doing more to help Ukraine: "Fear keeps us from supporting Ukraine. Countries have different fears, be it nuclear fear, fear of escalation, fear of migration. We must not fall into the trap of fear because that is what Putin wants. He wants us to be afraid and not support Ukraine out of fear."

"Let's be decisive and not let our adversaries dictate our future," she said.

In the discussions at the conference, Kallas also emphasized that we need to support Ukraine not only for as long as we need to, but as much as we need to.

"That means helping Ukraine push Russia back to its borders. We must maintain sanctions until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored. The aggressor must pay for the damage caused and the perpetrators, including the Russian leadership, must be held accountable. The end of gray zones is the peace that Europe needs – that means Ukraine must become a member of both the EU and NATO," she said.

The conference concluded with an online conversation with Kallas, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Albania's Foreign Minister Igli Hasani, Samir Saran, Director of the Indian think tank Observer Research Foundation, and historian Timothy Snyder. Jim Sciutto, a CNN journalist, moderated the talk.

The debate marked the end of three days of an international conference in Tallinn, where experts in foreign and security policy discussed the most important issues of global politics; video recordings of this year's panel discussions can be watched here.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

