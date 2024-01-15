X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Latvian journalist: Estonia's 0.25 percent of GDP aid to Ukraine 'realistic'

News
Ammunition (photo is illustrative).
Ammunition (photo is illustrative). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Latvia's public is being made well aware of an Estonian initiative to encourage Western nations to provide 0.25 percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as military support to Ukraine, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reports.

ERR's Latvia correspondent Ragnar Kond spoke to Pauls Raudseps, a well-known journalist in that country and who penned an article for independent weekly Ir, both publicizing the proposals and providing analysis.

To that end, Raudseps says the Estonian Ministry of Defense's strategy is realistic and merits discussion.

Raudseps told AK that: "As it seems to me, Estonia's Ministry of Defense has succeeded in developing a vision, one which you can read and discover what needs to be done, what the outcome will be and what the time-frame is."

"Ultimately there is an understanding in society that things had been progressing well in Ukraine. But when the Ukrainian counter-offensive did not succeed quite as hoped, many people, including in Latvia, wondered what was really going on, and what would happen next. The Estonians' strategy however gives us a clear vision for the future," Raudseps continued.

Front page of Ir weekly. Source: ERR

In Raudseps' opinion, the strategy proposed by Estonia could be showcased further to residents of Western nations located further afield from the Russian border, as within it key explanations on understanding the situation in Ukraine can be found.

Analysis which has been made public so far is both positive (in the sense of ways in which Ukraine can prevail) and negative (ie. scenarios in which Russia can lose the current war), Raudseps added.

As for Latvia itself, as high an importance is placed on the development of the domestic defense industry as is the case in Estonia, AK reported.

Raudseps said: "The main goal as of the start of the year should be to boost as far as is possible the capacity of Western countries' defense industries. This would both help us, and is essential for Ukraine."

The 0.25 percent of GDP per annum aid to Ukraine initiative would run to 2027 as things stand.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Ragnar Kond.

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:46

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

10:02

Daycare amendment ten years in the making

09:32

Education minister to ask for funds for teachers pay rise once more Monday

09:04

Minister hails intensifying Estonia-Poland defensive cooperation

08:53

Latvian journalist: Estonia's 0.25 percent of GDP aid to Ukraine 'realistic'

08:35

Estonia's largest ever snowman completed in Nõo, Tartu County

08:19

Finnish nuclear reactor going offline in March may spell higher electricity prices

07:52

Estonia's 0.25 percent GDP aid to Ukraine proposal needs support of Western states

14.01

Rescue Board: Estonians, businesses still lacking in fire safety awareness

14.01

New Reform chapter chair: We're working toward toppling Center in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.01

Estonian prime minister: We will not repatriate mobilization-aged Ukrainians Updated

12.01

MP: Estonia could mine its border

14.01

Icy conditions in Estonia pack ER waiting rooms

13.01

Video: Aleksandr Selevko wins historic silver medal for Estonia in Kaunas

12.01

Diplomat: Cost of the war must be unbearable for Russians

12.01

Pileup of 25 vehicles sees section of Tallinn Ring Road closed for hours

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: