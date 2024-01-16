X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Russia likely to menace NATO Eastern Flank in 'three to five years,' Kallas tells UK daily

News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Kaja Kallas at Stenbock House on January 11, 2023.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Kaja Kallas at Stenbock House on January 11, 2023. Source: riigikantselei/Raul Mee
News

Europe has between three and five years to prepare a resurgent Russian military as a serious threat to NATO's eastern flank, including Estonia's eastern border, Kaja Kallas told British daily The Times.

"Our intelligence estimates it to be three to five years, and that very much depends on how we manage our unity and keep our posture regarding Ukraine," the prime minister told The Times.

"What Russia wants is a pause, and this pause is to gather its resources and strength. Weakness provokes aggressors, so weakness provokes Russia," she added.

Kallas conceded that it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain NATO unity, with signs of war fatigue present in several western nations, and the possibility of Donald Trump returning as U.S president, which would undermine NATP deterrence, the paper wrote.

"It's becoming harder [to maintain unity] all the time because the topics are getting harder as well," Kallas added.

"We are all democracies, and in democracies you have domestic problems that kick in and the war has been going on for some time so that it sort of becomes wallpaper," the prime minister continued, adding that it is nonetheless the obligation of leaders to continued to explain why Ukraine must be supported and must triumph, for the sake of all of Europe's security.

In the longer term, NATO needs to to adopt a Cold War-style "containment" strategy towards Russia, Kallas added, with defense spending of 2.5 per cent of GDP per year as a baseline minimum for western nations.

A report by the Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluureamet) which Kallas had cited says Moscow regarded Estonia as among the most vulnerable parts of the NATO alliance and thus the most likely location for any potential attack.

This is the case even with Russia's losses in its invasion of Ukraine so far estimated at up to 300,000 casualties, while irredentism and never having had to take responsibility for past atrocities being among the driving forces of Russian aggression.

The rest of the interview deals with a recent spate of disruption to GPS navigation across the southern Baltic Sea, which Kallas has said was likely conducted or at least caused by Russia – Kallas was the first NATO leader to suggest this, shortfalls in relation to NATO capabilities LINK, and different theorized windows of time which Russia might require to rebuild its military fully after the Ukraine war.

As noted Kallas put this time-frame at around five years, while other estimates have put the figure at up to nine years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: The Times

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:16

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia Updated

11:09

Half of teachers in state-run schools to participate in strike

10:36

Ossinovksi: €10 million could be found to prevent teachers' strike

10:06

Kalle Laanet: Fighting digital piracy permanently on the agenda

09:14

Nearly a quarter of Baltic Sea now ice-bound thanks to early arrival of winter

08:29

Snowstorm brings difficult driving conditions on Estonia's roads Tuesday morning

08:29

Russia likely to menace NATO Eastern Flank in 'three to five years,' Kallas tells UK daily

08:24

Estonia sees first year without Russian airspace violations since 2014

07:39

Tuesday's weather in Estonia to continue to be snowy and windy

07:36

Fall in rate of mergers and acquisitions in Estonia continued in 2023

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

15.01

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.01

Estonia does not support simplification of single work & residence permit for non-EU nationals

15.01

Estonian authority: Impending blizzard conditions to put roads in bad shape Updated

15.01

Estonia's largest ever snowman completed in Nõo, Tartu County

15.01

Estonia wants to collect more tax on mergers and acquisitions

08:29

Russia likely to menace NATO Eastern Flank in 'three to five years,' Kallas tells UK daily

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: