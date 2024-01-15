X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia's government coalition fails again to agree on teachers' raises

News
Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) watching Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) give an interview following the coalition council meeting.
Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) watching Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) give an interview following the coalition council meeting. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Teachers' raises were on the agenda of Monday's coalition council meeting, however the leaders of Estonia's three ruling parties failed to settle on either this year's wage increase or a long-term wage agreement. As a nationwide teachers' strike looms, the minister of education says the government has until the end of the week to reach an agreement.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) on Monday once again sought coalition approval for, among other things, achieving a long-term agreement with teachers that would detail how teachers' monthly wages would be increased in the years 2025-2027.

"That we'd reach 120 percent of the Estonian average [wage] by 2027," she explained. "In stages, with the average increasing 10 percent in 2025, and 6 percent a year thereafter."

Following Monday's meeting, however, Kallas told ERR that no agreement was reached, with discussions revolving around two points: how to resolve this year's wage dispute, and a long-term wage agreement.

The Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) initially wanted teachers' minimum monthly wage to be increased to €1,950, which would have meant €46 million in additional costs for the state budget.

The union's offered a compromise of €1,835, which would incur €10 million in additional state budget costs; the compromise proposal also included the requirement to immediately begin collective bargaining regarding the next three years.

"Now that compromise agreement has been submitted, but in this case it's the other half – the conclusion of a long-term education agreement," the minister said. "And we very clearly disagreed within the coalition regarding whether it's possible for us to come to an agreement regarding one point or the other – whether it's possible for us to reach an agreement in the 2024 wage dispute or whether it's possible for us to agree that we'll begin collective agreement negotiations."

She said that she had proposed launching collective agreement talks regarding 2025-2027 wages, however this requires a government mandate.

"I can't hold collective agreement negotiations without concrete wage support numbers," Kallas stressed. "That's where we disagree. I don't think this is the right direction; in fact, [we] should still be signaling to teachers that it will be possible to reach an agreement in the next few years as well regarding what the increase in the state's salary support for teachers will be, and how we'll measure teachers' workloads in the future, and what teachers' actual salary model is."

Negotiations to continue up to last minute

According to Kallas, talks with the EHL will continue this week, and they will keep seeking a solution right up to the last minute – meaning Sunday, as Estonia's nationwide teachers' strike is slated to begin next Monday, January 22.

"We actually have until Sunday, so we will steadfastly continue [to negotiate]," she said.

The education minister said that negotiations will continue while teachers are on strike as well, as the strike will also force everyone back to the negotiating table, legally speaking.

"We already have a meeting with the EHL set for January 22, the first day of the strike," she noted. "So we'll be taking a seat at the [negotiating] table again, and I suppose I have to sit down with them again today after the coalition council meeting too."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:03

Price of electricity to jump 50 percent from Monday to Tuesday

17:39

Estonia's government coalition fails again to agree on teachers' raises

17:35

Estonian street artist Sirla: One person's defacing is another one's art

16:56

Estonian government to leave details of car tax up to the parliament

16:44

Postimees editor-in-chief on EPL exit: Public forum contracting

16:07

Collective agreement inked in Tartu, teachers limited to sympathy strike

15:48

SDE MEP: More Center Party exits probably on their way

15:22

Jaak Madison: Idealism on Ukraine should not be conflated with reality

15:08

Complaints to Estonia's consumer watchdog body rose to over 4,000 in 2023

14:47

Young eels may have died after being launched in Vooremaa

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:46

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

12.01

MP: Estonia could mine its border

14.01

Estonian prime minister: We will not repatriate mobilization-aged Ukrainians Updated

14.01

Icy conditions in Estonia pack ER waiting rooms

13.01

Video: Aleksandr Selevko wins historic silver medal for Estonia in Kaunas

08:35

Estonia's largest ever snowman completed in Nõo, Tartu County

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: