Half of teachers in state-run schools to participate in strike

Of Estonia's 50 state schools 33 have decided to participate in the January 22 teachers' strike. In the latter, 47 percent of teachers or around 550 people will be participating, the Ministry of Education said.

"Schoolhouses will remain open during the strike and the level of teaching will depend on how many teachers in a given school will join the strike action," Mari Annus, head of communication for the ministry, said.

Schools will continue to offer catering and will inform students and parents of detailed changes in study organization.

"Teachers participating in the strike will not be paid for its duration," Annus said.

The Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) has issued a notice for a general strike of education workers for January 22. EHL wants general education school teachers paid a minimum salary of €1,950 per month, while teachers are also willing to take a step back if the government agrees to enter into collective agreement talks for 2025-2027 this year.

Estonia has 505 general education schools employing 16,942 teachers. Most schools in Estonia are run by local municipalities.

