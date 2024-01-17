X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Margus Tsahkna: Education minister to request €10 million towards teacher wage hike

News
Margus Tsahkna appearing on Wednesday's edition of 'Otse uudistemajast'.
Margus Tsahkna appearing on Wednesday's edition of 'Otse uudistemajast'. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) is to request €10 million towards teacher wage hikes, with the aim of staving off a planned nationwide teachers' strike, Eesti 200 chair and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahnka says.

Kallas will make the request at Thursday's cabinet meeting, Tsahkna added.

Appearing on ERR webcast "Otse uudistemajast" Wednesday, Minister Tsahkna expressed hope that the plan would succeed.

"Ten million is the kind of money worth preventing a strike. /.../ I really hope that we still are in with a chance of canceling this strike," he said.

According to Tsahkna, the teachers could then sit down to discuss a long-term salary agreement, or collective agreement, which is the other side of the teachers' demands.

This would entail fixing the wage increase for teachers at 120 percent of the nationwide average wage in Estonia by 2027, as per the coalition agreement.

Meanwhile Social Democrats (SDE) Riigikogu chief whip Jevgeni Ossinovski said Monday that this €10 million should be viable to find within a very short space of time.

"It is such a small amount that it could be found in an instant, if only the will is there," he told ETV morning show "Terevisioon."

Ossinovski said he had also proposed Monday at a coalition council sitting that, since it is unrealistic to conclude a long-term salary agreement within two or three days, yet the planned teachers' strike should be avoided so as not to disrupt schools and their work, the government should find the additional funds for the current year simply as a goodwill gesture.

However, the coalition council did not reach an agreement on the salary increase for teachers as of Monday.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kamera" (AK) after the coalition council meeting that, in a situation where the state budget lacks funds on the revenue side, taking on new expenses right now is not viable.

The teachers' strike is planned to start next Monday, for an open ended time-span.

It covers all general education schools, ie. not vocational schools or kindergartens, though it is thought that a significant proportion of teachers in both of the latter cases will be out on strike for three days, as an expression of solidarity.

Teachers have signaled they are willing to relent if the collective agreement for 2025-2027 noted above is concluded, even if 2024 wages remain as they are.

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas said on Monday that the negotiations to reach an agreement with the teachers will continue right up until the last moment, i.e. until this Sunday.

Most Estonian schools are run by local governments, and these have the option to both decide whether to strike, and to continue to pay teachers who are out on strike, as things stand. However, at state run schools, of which there are 50 nationwide, strikers will not be remunerated for their time away from school. Thirty-three of these schools are set to go out on strike at the time of writing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Russia can no longer disrupt Estonia's Narva Power Plants

16:41

Study recommends buying a new icebreaker for Estonia

16:32

Estonia's MEPs take different views on initiative to strip Hungary of EU voting rights

16:02

From a bronze axe to treasure: A selection of colorful archeological finds from 2023

15:03

Oidsalu: Kaja Kallas' warnings about Russian threat entirely appropriate

14:26

Margus Tsahkna: Education minister to request €10 million towards teacher wage hike

13:58

Coalition to meet on January 30 to discuss future direction

13:51

ERJK: Varro Vooglaid must return forbidden donation to SAPTK

13:11

Considerable drug price differences between Estonia and neighbors

12:40

More than half of Pärnu teachers also planning to strike

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.01

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia Updated

15.01

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.01

Longer waits expected at Tallinn Airport during security equipment revamp

16.01

Estonian Defense Forces' commander announces resignation Updated

16.01

Paldiski seafront viewing platform collapses

16.01

Russia likely to menace NATO Eastern Flank in 'three to five years,' Kallas tells UK daily

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: