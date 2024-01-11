X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Kallas seeks government mandate for teachers' long-term salary agreement

News
Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) offered to seek a mandate from the government to conclude a long-term agreement for teachers on salary and working conditions at Thursday's pre-strike consultation with the Estonian Educational Personnel Union (EHL) leader Reemo Voltri.

"I proposed the same long-term agreement for 2025-2027, for which I need a mandate from the government. Teachers want a long-term agreement on pay raises, but also for working conditions. This is what I also proposed, that we could work on this," Kallas told ERR.

The deal would be in the form of a collective agreement, corresponding to section 176 of the Basic School and High School Act.

The minister did not offer teachers a pay rise for 2024 at Thursday's meeting.

"This year we have already increased teachers' salaries by 5.7 percent, and at the moment we do not see that we can raise teachers's salaries any more than that in this year's budget. But the question from teachers is also that if the salary doesn't go up this year, will it go up in the coming years and, if so, by how much? That is the agreement we should be trying to reach," the minister said.

Getting a mandate from the government requires negotiations of the state budget strategy (RES). "Regarding RES, we have to start negotiating with partners," added Kallas.

The union plans to start its open-ended strike on January 22.

In addition to salary increases from the start of the year, EHL also believes it is important to start negotiations to conclude the collective agreement so this situation cannot arise again. In future discussions with the ministry, it also wants to highlight equalizing kindergarten with general education teachers' salaries.

EHL's head of information Janno Isat told ERR that, just like last year, the union is ready to negotiate with the government to find a solution that would stop the strike.

"But everyone working in schools and kindergartens needs very concrete actions about how this will be achieved. We've already been given enough of these beautiful promises," he said, adding educators want to understand how the government's words will turn into reality.

"Collective agreements on teachers' salaries (general, vocational, and elementary) would be a strong signal from the Estonian state and certainly an important link in improving the situation of an aging and shrinking teaching force," Isat said.

"Education is where the foundations of a successful society are laid, but it cannot be done without teachers and other educators," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:25

Kohtla-Järve housing associations not optimistic about renovation funding Updated

20:52

Tsahkna to Ukrainian FM: We will stand together until Ukraine's victory

20:00

Estonian head coach Häberli delighted with Cyprus training camp

19:55

Estonia's former culture minister running for Council of Europe top job

19:27

Erik Gamzejev: The Italian strike in switching to teaching in Estonian

19:12

Layoffs rose by 22 percent last year

18:58

Education minister: Teachers of pupils needing special care should not strike

18:33

Kallas seeks government mandate for teachers' long-term salary agreement

18:20

Finland delays opening Russian border until mid-February

18:12

Estonia's dialects, family reunion at heart of 2025 Song and Dance Festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:43

Gallery: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Tallinn Updated

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

14:55

Gallery: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Riigikogu Updated

10.01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn Updated

14:49

Zelenskyy: We need those who fled abroad to return to Ukraine

13:50

Gallery: Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets President Alar Karis in Kadriorg Updated

13:32

Zelenskyy in Estonia: A ceasefire would give Russia time to gather strength Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: