X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Education minister: Teachers of pupils needing special care should not strike

News
Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR
News

Estonian Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) has sent a letter to the Estonian Educational Personnel Union (EHL) proposing that teachers of children in care and with special educational needs, along with other staff members working with them, should not exercise the right to strike, or should do so only to a limited extent.

Kallas stressed the importance of ensuring that the most vulnerable groups in education would not be left without the necessary care and supervision during the strike.

"As these are children who often need a fixed routine and are not used to new people, it may not be possible for them to have their lessons taught by substitutes or temporary staff who are unfamiliar to them and are not trained to teach children with special needs," she said.

Kallas added that ensuring the well-being of children with special needs is a crucial part of the cooperation between the state and the EHL, as organizers of the strike. Neither the law nor any other legislation comprehensively defines the activities or target groups related to the primary needs of the education sector.

The EHL is planning an open-ended general strike for January 22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:25

Kohtla-Järve housing associations not optimistic about renovation funding Updated

20:52

Tsahkna to Ukrainian FM: We will stand together until Ukraine's victory

20:00

Estonian head coach Häberli delighted with Cyprus training camp

19:55

Estonia's former culture minister running for Council of Europe top job

19:27

Erik Gamzejev: The Italian strike in switching to teaching in Estonian

19:12

Layoffs rose by 22 percent last year

18:58

Education minister: Teachers of pupils needing special care should not strike

18:33

Kallas seeks government mandate for teachers' long-term salary agreement

18:20

Finland delays opening Russian border until mid-February

18:12

Estonia's dialects, family reunion at heart of 2025 Song and Dance Festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:43

Gallery: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Tallinn Updated

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

14:55

Gallery: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Riigikogu Updated

10.01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn Updated

14:49

Zelenskyy: We need those who fled abroad to return to Ukraine

13:50

Gallery: Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets President Alar Karis in Kadriorg Updated

13:32

Zelenskyy in Estonia: A ceasefire would give Russia time to gather strength Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: