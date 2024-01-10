Prime Minister: Timing of teachers' strike curious

News
Kaja Kallas on
Open gallery
14 photos
News

Teachers deserve to be paid more and will in the coming years, while it might be asked why have teachers decided to go on strike during a time when the state budget has already been passed and fiscal strategy deliberations will not start before June, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said.

Kallas described the strike, should it go ahead on January 22, as both extremely regrettable but also the right of teachers. She said that Education Minister Kristina Kallas has done good work in trying to find money to raise teachers' salaries as they are the only public sector employees that will see higher salaries this year.

The prime minister said teachers deserve to be paid more, which is why the government has agreed to hike their pay to 120 percent of the national average by 2027.

She said that teachers already make more than the national salary in many regions in which local governments play a role. For example, Viimsi Municipality pays its teachers €520 extra, while it is €221 in Paide.

"The problem is most acute in Tallinn as the average salary is higher there while the city only adds €47 to teachers' pay. It is significant if we consider that Tallinn has a billion-euro budget (€1.26 million in fact – ed.)," Kallas said.

She was also critical of Tallinn's plan to keep paying teacher's salaries during the strike. Kaarel Rundu, head of Tallinn's Education Department, told ERR that retaining teachers' salaries for the first three days of the strike has been agreed. According to Kallas, Tallinn would be breaking the law by paying teachers who are striking to suggest the city is looking to wield teachers in its political struggle against the government.

Kallas also said that it could be asked why have teachers decided to go on strike now when the state budget has been passed and the fiscal strategy deliberations will not kick off before summer.

"Do they plan to strike until then – that is a long goal, considering that striking is an unpaid activity. There will not be a pay rise this year," she said, adding that no one has promised to hit the 120 percent of average salary target in 2024.

"We do not exist in a vacuum. The strike will not yield new revenue. The state budget only holds taxpayer money. /.../ And things are tight in those terms. We need to spend a lot on security. We need to take steps to weather tough times."

Kallas: We have nothing to offer Jüri Ratas

Regarding alleged tensions in the coalition, Kallas said that the relationship between Reform, Eesti 200 and SDE remains good.

"Everyone has to defend their territory in the media, everyone is worried about ratings, while the important thing is what we can agree on. /.../ The Reform Party recently held a board meeting and we have no desire to change the makeup of the coalition," she said.

While the Social Democrats have been making some rather forceful statements recently, Kallas said that coalition partners need to realize it is impossible to form a government without Reform.

There has been much speculation recently whether former Center Party leader Jüri Ratas also plans to quit Center. Kallas said in no uncertain terms that Reform is not interested in Ratas.

"Look, what Jüri Ratas cares about is his own future, and we have nothing to offer him," the PM said.

Kallas also said once again that she has no plan to quit as head of the Reform Party and prime minister.

"I just won the election last year and formed a government. It has not been easy and I don't want to go anywhere" she said.

Polls suggest Kallas' rating as prime minister is around 30 percent, which she described as solid support.

"The incumbent prime minister who has to make decisions is never popular. The government is forced to take unpopular decisions to benefit Estonia. Politics is not sitting in a hot bathtub, playing with rubber ducks. It is sailing against the wind in a storm," Kallas said, adding that fighting these storms tends to drag one's rating down.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Esimene stuudio"

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:36

Prime Minister: Timing of teachers' strike curious

11:06

New SDE MP will continue to sit with Center Party in Valga

11:05

Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn

10:17

Ringvaade: Supermarket basket of goods slightly cheaper on year

09:42

Minister: Schools must continue operating during teachers' strike

09:40

Estonia's Mark Lajal out of Australian Open

09:40

Statistics: Hotel guest numbers down slightly in November 2023

08:39

Kaia Kanepi out of Australian Open in first qualifying round

08:24

Johanna Maria Tõugu leaves Greens for SDE

07:54

Party ratings: Isamaa remains most-supported in first week of 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.01

Prime minister confirms Estonian residents taking Russian citizenship may be expelled

09.01

Estonia to issue €1 billion worth of 10-year bonds

09.01

Simple tricks for making sure the car starts on a cold morning

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

08.01

Estonian meteorologist: First three months of 2024 promise to be wintry

09.01

Increasing number of shopping malls closing earlier on Sundays

09.01

Enefit Power CEO: Region's electricity supply weakened by Finland's actions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: