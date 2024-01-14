X

Baltic parliamentary committee chairs laud Taiwan's latest elections

News
Lai Ching-te was elected president of Taiwan on Saturday. January 13, 2024.
News

With the legislative and presidential elections it held on Saturday, Taiwan had once again demonstrated the strength of its robust democratic system, the chairs of the Foreign Affairs Committees of Estonia's Riigikogu, Latvia's Saeima and Lithuania's Seimas said in a joint statement.

"We congratulate Taiwan for once again demonstrating the strength of its robust democratic system, which – coupled with a free market economy and a vibrant civil society – makes it a model for the Indo-Pacific region and a force for good in the world," Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson (Reform) and his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts Rihards Kols and Zygimantas Pavilionis said according to a press release.

Mihkelson, Kols and Pavilionis highlighted that Taiwan and the Baltics' respective systems of governance are founded on a shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law and human rights, and described the countries as "partners bonded by our shared political, economic and international values."

The three Baltic MPs also affirmed that they applaud Taiwan's contributions to the security, recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine as well as its commitment to maintain cross-strait stability in the face of unrelenting pressure.

Lai Ching-te was elected the next president of Taiwan as part of the 2024 Taiwanese general elections held Saturday, January 13.

President-elect Lai is the current vice president of Taiwan, under President Tsai Ing-wen – both members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He is expected to take office as the head of state in May.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

