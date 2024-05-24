Firefighters bring Ida-Viru County landfill blaze under Control

News
Open gallery
37 photos
News

Firefighters have managed to bring under control, but not yet extinguish, a blaze which broke out at an Ida-Viru County landfill site earlier this week.

Entirely putting out the fire, one of several to have happened nationwide following the recent warm, dry spell is likely to take a couple more days at least.

Local residents near the garbage facility operated by Uikala Prügila AS in the village of Kukruse, are still advised to stay indoors, due to the toxic smoke emanating from the blaze.

The fire started Wednesday night and saw fire crews from a wide surrounding areas on scene to tackle the conflagration, which they did through the night.

By morning, 50 firefighters were involved in the effort, and had managed to contain the fire by midday.

Fires have in fact broken out at the Uikala landfill seven times in the past six months.

As of Thursday afternoon, chief of operations Heigo Olu said that the situation remained difficult, with the landfill site still smoldering, over a 4.2-hectare zone.

Firefighters were hampered by obstacles such as the distance of the water source being used to fight the blaze – via hosepipes 5 kilometers and 2 kilometers in length – and the landfill heaps themselves, some of which are around 30 meters high.

"Additionally, helicopter assistance will be crucial in areas where the smoke prevents firefighters from working safely," Olu added.

When the fire will be declared extinguished and operations end is hard to forecast, Olu said, adding it is unlikely to be within the next 48 hours from the time of writing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Via Baltica highway expansion projects remain on track

13:56

Firefighters bring Ida-Viru County landfill blaze under Control

13:22

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over border buoys removal

13:19

Estonia's defense sector aiming for €1 billion annual revenues by 2030

12:55

Northeastern Estonia declared fire risk zone

12:54

Ticket prices to go up for domestic flights from June

12:24

Competition watchdog looking into long waiting times in orthodontia

11:52

Expert: Narva River buoys seizure standard Russian provocation

11:49

Tartu University acquires stake in company that uses AI to diagnose cancer

11:49

Tour of Estonia 2024 cycle race to hit streets of Tartu this weekend

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

23.05

Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

23.05

Several moose sightings reported in Tallinn

10:30

Number of used apartments for sale up sharply in Estonia

21.05

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

22.05

FT: Estonia among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo