Minister: Russia may be using drones to survey Estonian sites of interest

Russia may already be using drones to take photos and video of locations inside Estonian territory and which it finds of interest, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said Wednesday.

Initial calculations suggest that detecting hostile drone overflights on the eastern border will require investments of around €13 million, while potentially bringing down drones would represent a much more complex challenge.

The minister said: "No one truly knows the extent of drone traffic between Estonia and Russia."

"We simply have not been observing all of them," he added.

Drones have also been used in smuggling operations, the minister said.

"Data logs from some of those drones intercepted during smuggling attempts have revealed that they have previously crossed the border, and multiple times, undetected," Läänemets stated.

"If drones can be utilized in smuggling, this means that even explosives or weaponry could also be transported into the country."

This is but a small proportion of the potential harm that Russian drones could inflict on Estonia, he went on. "If the aim is to intimidate, to disrupt communications, hack into systems, or sabotage our communication masts and systems, or our energy infrastructure, Russia doesn't actually need to send a human being across the border—they can simply use drone overflights," Läänemets went on.

The minister cited the example of some South American countries, where drones have even been used for assassination attempts, he said.

Not only Estonia but also friendly neighboring states have already observed the use of drones by the Russian Federation for mapping what can be referred to as sensitive sites, in other words a surge in their use and the scope of their use.

He said: "We have been seeing drones in certain areas where they shouldn't be."

"It is highly likely that individuals are using standard drone models to take pictures and video, and could be transmitting those images to Russia," Läänemets went on.

Ministry of the Interior calls for local government, private sector to invest in drone surveillance

In light of these threats, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), which falls under the interior ministry's remit, has developed a concept known as the "drone wall."

This consists of two main components: First, the capability to detect drones within the eastern border zone, around major settlements, and around national defense sites, must be in place.

Second, capabilities of neutralizing drones needs to be effected as well.

Actual detection is a somewhat simpler affair.

Lauri Läänemets: Drones require radar and visual detection systems

Interior Minister Läänemets stressed the need for radars and other visual detection equipment to monitor drones effectively.

"It is not sufficient to spot a drone when it crosses the eastern border," Läänemets said.

"We need to be able to see who is nearing our border. This means that radar must also project a certain distance into Russian territory."

Since radar tends not to perform well in built-up areas, getting a clear aerial overview is more challenging around major population areas like Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, and Narva – the latter town is right on the eastern border.

One method Ukrainian forces have been using in drone detection involves acoustic solutions, via microphones attached to posts.

According to Läänemets, various tools like these will need to be deployed in Estonia too. He said that, ultimately, municipalities and the private sector will need to assist the state in this project.

"Local government will likely get interested in knowing who is moving around near their critical sites," Läänemets said.

"I know that in some countries, telecommunications companies are already considering how to protect their communication masts from drones. Power plants, airports, and other important facilities could easily do the same."

Läänemets recalled that providers of essential services such as telcos are legally obliged to ensure their services do not fail.

He said: "It makes sense to integrate these systems with those which the PPA uses. This would provide us with a comprehensive overview of what is happening in the skies over Estonia, who is flying where, and what their intentions might be."

Taking down drones more complex than detecting them

The minister said setting up an adequate drone surveillance system on the eastern border would cost approximately €13 million.

At present and in a climate of austerity measures, the Ministry of the Interior lacks the funds to do this, but Läänemets said he is exploring options through the ongoing budget negotiations and EU funds.

"We can start building that surveillance system today; we are ready to do so," Läänemets continued.

"However, when it comes to systems which can take out drones, there isn't any existing tech or project that we can simply fund," the interior minister added.

While Läänemets conceded that merely detecting drones is not sufficient, he also conceded that bringing them down is quite challenging. The PPA is currently using electronic measures to intercept any suspicious drones, including those which may just be operated by hobbyists.

"But simply jamming signals is no longer enough for all types of drone, as smart drones can triangulate their position using GPS or their flight speed, and some have built-in map applications. They 'know' they need to find an object of certain proportions, and then to complete their assigned task," Läänemets outlined, indicating that drones of this kind need to be forcibly brought down.

"Whether this would be with weaponry, a laser, or another drone, we can't say exactly say in terms of solutions at this moment," Läänemets stated.

There are also differing considerations for border areas and cities.

"In the towns, if there are no permanent solutions, the PPA will likely need to have more weapons in their daily arsenal, to bring down drones," Läänemets said, adding that the PPA is investigating various stationary solutions so far as the border goes.

Use of drone nests and international cooperation

Läänemets mentioned that a strategy similar to one used in Ukraine might be also employed, including drone nests, which Ukraine's own drones can be launched from, being positioned a few kilometers deep within its territory.

"Should we detect something flying over the border, drones will deploy from within the country to intercept and bring down a target," Läänemets said.

Ministry of the interior hopes other countries will adopt the drone wall concept

Läänemets said that as drones evolve rapidly, so do defense systems. The PPA estimates that a so-called drone wall, covering the eastern border zones, major settlements, and critical sites, would cost over €50 million at current prices and with current tech.

He said: "We are certainly working towards securing EU funds. In the next funding rounds, security and borders are priorities for all eastern flank nations. Naturally, we are also seeking ways to fund this earlier."

Last Friday, Minister Läänemets and PPA Deputy Director General Veiko Kommusaar met with the interior ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, and Norway, which all share borders with Russian territory, to showcase this drone wall concept.

Estonia proposed that all countries bordering Russia should develop a drone wall.

"One reason is that [without this wall] if one country can secure its border, some of the traffic would shift to another country's territory," Läänemets said, adding that joint efforts would allow for shared radar data as well.

The minister cited Estonia's ongoing cooperation with Finland as an example. Finland shares a maritime border with Estonia, while hostile drone flights need not only come from landward directions.

"Drones can also approach from the sea. If we can cover this maritime area together with Finland, we can support each other."

This would also lead to economies of scale, he said. "Doing this alone would incur higher costs."

Friendly nations could share the best tech solutions between themselves, too. "This way, the system can be continuously improved," Läänemets added.

Following Friday's meeting, Läänemets' Lithuanian counterpart Agne Bilotaite's made comments which appeared in many international media publications.

Bilotaite remained quite sanguine about the drone wall, though did not provide a timeline for its development. On this, Läänemets ntoted that, since the idea is at very embryonic stage, no timeline was even discussed at the meeting.

"However in principle, everyone agreed that the problems exist both at the border and within our countries, and that the need [to mitigate this] is self-evident," Läänemets concluded.

--

