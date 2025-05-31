X!

Gallery: Urmas Reinsalu reelected Isamaa leader

News
{{1748691960000 | amCalendar}}
Isamaa general assembly in Tallinn. May 31, 2025.
Open gallery
88 photos
News

Urmas Reinsalu has been returned as leader of the opposition Isamaa party following its general assembly held in Tallinn on Saturday.

Reinsalu, a former foreign minister, was running unopposed, and polled at 931 votes out of 1,046.

He was first elected party chair two years ago.

Elections to Isamaa's board were also held Saturday, with 26 party members running for the 20 available seats.

These included former prime minister and current MEP Jüri Ratas, ministers Lea Danilson-Järg, Kristjan Järvan, Tõnis Lukas and Riina Solman and former party leader Helir-Valdor Seeder. All of these were reelected to the board.

Members of the previous board who did not seek reelection included MEP Riho Terras.

The assembly also saw elections to a new court of honor and audit committee take place.

Former minister and key figure in the drive towards the restoration of Estonian independence Lagle Parek was elected honorary chair of Isamaa.

Isamaa announced on Saturday that it plans to run lists in virtually all of Estonia's 79 municipalities at this October's local elections, and with with a special focus on Ida-Viru County.

The party said it also aims to prioritize its party list over electoral alliances.

Speaking at the general assembly and ahead of the vote, Reinsalu said that Estonia is facing a deepening crisis of trust, adding that new Riigikogu elections are needed to overcome it.

On security, Reinsalu said fundamental changes are underway in the international order, and that military power is increasingly becoming the defining factor in the global balance of power.

"National defense is now a task facing all of Europe," he said. "The neglect of an entire generation must be made up for. Europe's number one task is not the green transition, but the defense of freedom."

Reinsalu stressed that Europe's military defense should be the top priority for the next EU funding period, arguing that defense costs should be jointly funded by the EU as a true test of solidarity, since air defense systems in border countries protect all member states.

The Isamaa chair in his speech also connected the crisis of trust to security, urging a constitutional amendment to allow snap elections and criticizing the government for neglecting population policy and economic competitiveness, while calling for policies that support parents and protect lower-income individuals.

Isamaa convenes its general assembly once every two years.

Editor's note: This article was updated to include the results of Saturday's election at Isamaa's general assembly.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Anne Raiste, Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:45

Baltic states are 'model allies,' says US defense secretary

08:44

Gallery: Urmas Reinsalu reelected Isamaa leader Updated

31.05

Gallery: Hundreds march in Tallinn Pride Parade through Estonian capital

31.05

Environment minister criticized for sidelining locals on forest rewetting

31.05

Three ship crew members suspected in damage to Finnish-Estonian power cable

31.05

Estonian FM on Tallinn Pride: Everyone must have the right to love

31.05

Gallery: Estonians flock to RMK nursery for free spruce saplings

31.05

Tallinn's public beaches open for summer season this Sunday

30.05

Malls with several supermarkets becoming more common in Estonia

30.05

PPA audit identifies shortcomings in use of license plate number cameras

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.05

Three ship crew members suspected in damage to Finnish-Estonian power cable

29.05

Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato breaks into Billboard 200 and UK top 40

31.05

Gallery: Hundreds march in Tallinn Pride Parade through Estonian capital

22.02

Estonia's Hollywood award-winning visual effects creator: It took years of hard work

31.05

Estonian FM on Tallinn Pride: Everyone must have the right to love

31.05

Tallinn's public beaches open for summer season this Sunday

29.05

Police to use two-direction speed cameras after surge in motorbike accidents

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo