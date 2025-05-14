Estonia's Daniil Glinka reaches quarter-finals in Tbilisi

Estonian tennis player Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 401) has defeated Slovakia's Lukas Pokorny (ATP No. 418) 6-4, 6-4 to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the M25 tournament in Tbilisi, Georgia.

In the first round of the main draw, Glinka defeated Sergey Betov, who began in the qualifying round, 6-2, 6-2.

The Estonian will now face Armenia's Erik Arutyunyan (ATP No. 500) in the last eight.

