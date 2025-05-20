Kadri-Aija Viik: Destruction of nature under the green aegis

Kikepera in Saarde Municipality is one of Estonia's key capercaillie habitats, where the birds are thriving. Whether large-scale peatland restoration work fiercely protested by locals will ensure them the same success is unclear — but the EU-funded work is set to move quickly, writes Kadri-Aija Viik.

When the peatland restoration campaign began years ago and the first images reached the public of fully mature forests submerged in the name of a noble green goal, many hoped it was a one-time incident — and that common sense would ultimately prevail.

That has not been the case. Disregarding the opinions of local communities, the flooding of healthy Estonian forests continues on a scale of thousands of hectares. The next chapter in this story is set to unfold in various bogs within the Kikepera Nature Reserve — home to the capercaillie. We hope that a decision by Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) to bring clarity to this situation will help halt the eagerly advancing work.

Led by the Estonian Fund for Nature (ELF), the State Forest Management Center (RMK) and the University of Tartu, there are plans to transform 3,900 hectares of forest into peatland in the Kikepera Nature Reserve, located in Saarde Municipality, Pärnu County. This would be in addition to the 1,900 hectares that have already been flooded. These areas were drained decades ago, resulting in strong, thriving forests that serve as home to various animals and birds. Now, conservationists plan to close off 280 kilometers of drainage ditches and submerge the work of generations. Movement is already prohibited in the 1,900-hectare area of dying forest.

The Kikepera peatland project is part of the grand pan-European wetland restoration initiative known as Waterlands, launched five years ago, which aims to restore a total of 10,500 hectares of damaged wetlands across Europe. Yes, you read that correctly: 10,500 hectares across the entire continent.

Nearly half of that obligation has been assumed by Estonia — and specifically by the municipality of Saarde. According to public data, Estonia's peatland restorers will receive €5.2 million for this work. Kikepera is one of Estonia's most important capercaillie habitats, and the birds have been thriving there. The local landscape has suited them well. Whether the drastically altered environment will suit them just as well is something no one knows — but the work has been paid for with EU millions and likely needs to be carried out swiftly.

Rapid destruction of forests

The first phase of the peatland "restoration" in Saarde Municipality took place when 1,900 hectares of forest were flooded, leading to an overflow that forced several species to relocate.

Foresters and local residents are in close contact — many are also hunters. By now, we all know that the conservation effort has caused significant harm to nature. A movement ban has been imposed in the protected area, and it seems the ban was not established to safeguard natural values, but rather to prevent people from witnessing and photographing the horror caused by submerging the forest. As a result, piles of timber left to rot in the woods have gone unnoticed. How such activity can be called nature restoration or climate action is incomprehensible. This is state forest — our shared national asset.

The next round of flooding in Saarde's forests is slated to begin this fall, according to current plans. Local residents are opposed. The next "protected" area includes rich berry and mushroom forests, popular walking trails and a beautiful, biodiverse landscape.

These are places that common sense and a love for nature alone should forbid destroying. It's no surprise that capercaillies also like to live there; according to specialists, their population has increased over the past five years. That fact alone shows that the landscape suits the capercaillie and that humans, in their wisdom, should not interfere to change it. Ironically, the official justification for the entire project is capercaillie conservation, yet according to the impact assessment in the restoration plan, the effect on the birds is negative. It's hard to imagine a more ironic situation.

Locals against this flavor of nature conservation

The Waterlands project presentation speaks grandly of close cooperation with local stakeholders and consideration of their views, but the sad reality is that our "close cooperation" consists of close conflict. Yes, at the local level, the work plans were introduced and the Estonian Fund for Nature (ELF) proposed flooding only 3,100 of the planned 3,900 hectares. But the project plan itself did not change. With millions of euros on the horizon, it seems people are ready to do whatever it takes.

The surrounding communities are deeply connected to these landscapes — the forest has quite literally been their provider and protector. Local foresters have spent decades cultivating these woods, and now, sadly, they must witness their life's work destroyed by outsiders blinded by EU money.

What's happening can only be described as the destruction of a place that holds both natural and community value. I'm fully convinced that if millions of euros were not in play, ELF would not be so eager to "protect" the growing capercaillie population in Kikepera.

Around 4,500 hectares of Saarde Municipality's forests have already been designated as part of the Rail Baltica mitigation area, where ditch closures are also planned. Locals have accepted this sacrifice, hoping for faster connections to the Baltic capitals and infrastructure improvements that will drive growth. Rationally speaking, we're all in favor of growth and economic development.

Another major project on the horizon is the construction of offshore wind farm transmission corridors. People understand and accept that goal as well. But ELF's plan to restore peatlands — or, more accurately, to destroy forests — brings no tangible benefits. It does nothing to improve the climate, because dying forests emit more carbon than the slowly forming peat layer in an overly wet area can ever absorb.

The only so-called positive aspect of this plan is the millions of euros that will flow into ELF's accounts. But one has to ask: Is it wise to shamelessly and without the slightest remorse destroy Estonia's nature for the sake of a few million euros? Common sense says it's not.

--

